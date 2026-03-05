Oregon Ducks Battling Rival for Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit Gecova Doyal

EUGENE – Four-star offensive lineman Gecova Doyal set his official visits with the Oregon Ducks and two other Big Ten programs as he nears a decision in his recruitment.

Doyal prepares to visit Eugene, as well as the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies. The Huskies have been a longtime contender for Doyal’s commitment, along with the Ducks.

Oregon Going Head-to-Head With Rivals for Recruit

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Doyal added the Bruins to his list of official visits, telling Rivals’ Brandon Huffman that he wants to see the new coaching staff. His visit to UCLA is slated for May 15-17.

The Ducks have been locked in to host Doyal for his official visit from Jun. 5-7. He will head to Washington later in the month, with a visit set for Jun. 19-21.

The Huskies offered Doyal back on May 13, 2024, with the Ducks extending an offer shortly after on Jun. 15. He told Rivals that he’s intent on visiting both programs during their spring football seasons, and he prepares to attend the Huskies Junior Day this month.

Given that Doyal is from Washington, the Huskies have the advantage of being the in-state team. The Ducks continue to fight hard for his commitment, though.

The Ducks’ Recruitment of Offensive Lineman Gecova Doyal

New offensive line coach A'lique Terry runs between drills during the first practice of spring for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 04 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Doyal attended Oregon’s Junior Day back in January and has received visits from the coaching staff. Doyal posted pictures with Ducks offensive line coach A’lique Terry, offensive line assistant Holden Whipple and graduate assistant Ryan Walk after he visited for Junior Day.

The Oregon staff traveled across the country during the month of January following their exit in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. Coaches visited Doyal before he went to Eugene for Junior Day. Ducks coach Dan Lanning and quarterbacks assistant Koa Ka’ai saw Doyal in Puyallup, Washington, at the end of January. Doyal also posted that Terry had breakfast with his family a few days prior.

The four-star is considered the No. 3 player in Washington and the No. 16 interior offensive lineman by Rivals. The Ducks are still building up their 2027 recruiting class, but Doyal could provide a big boost up front.

Oregon’s Offensive Line Prospects

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanning has two offensive line commitments in the 2027 recruiting class and five overall. Offensive tackles Drew Fielder and Avery Michael committed on the same day on Feb. 1, after attending Junior Day like Doyal.

Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho was the crown jewel of the program’s 2026 recruiting class. The team will look to add more talent on the interior, however, with offensive guard Dave Iuli set to move on after the 2026 season and no confirmed answer for Emmanuel Pregnon’s offseason exit.

Four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi was the other commitment on the offensive line in the 2026 class. Offensive linemen Jackson Roper and Mark Matthews are both 2027 recruits considering the Ducks, with others in the mix.

Oregon continues to produce some of the nation’s top offensive line talent under Lanning and Terry’s guidance. Recent elite recruits have helped the program become a finalist for the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in the country and have earned top NFL Draft selections.