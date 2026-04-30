Oregon Ducks Coaches Visit Elite California Offensive Line Recruit

Now that the Oregon Ducks’ 2026 Spring Game is behind them, Dan Lanning’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail.

One of the recruiting visits that the staff has made since the Spring Game was with three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi, who just appeared in Eugene for the game.

Offensive Lineman Lex Mailangi’s Recruitment

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mailangi posted a photo on Apr. 28 alongside Oregon chief of staff Marshall Malchow and offensive line coach A’lique Terry. The elite recruit said that the Ducks staff made the trip down to Southern California to visit him.

The offensive lineman is listed at 6-3, 350 pounds, and competes for Mater Dei. The UCLA Bruins. The California Golden Bears and SMU Mustangs are all scheduled to host Mailangi for official visits, but the Ducks might be gaining separation.

Oregon is set to host Mailangi again in Eugene for his official visit on June 19. The Ducks offered Mailangi back in June 2024. Given that the staff has put in the extra effort to recruit him and also the talent that Mater Dei High School consistently produces at the collegiate level, Mailangi could end up outperforming his recruiting ranking.

Offensive lineman Drew Fielder recently flipped his commitment from Oregon to the USC Trojans, so three-star Avery Michael is the only offensive lineman currently committed to the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class. Attempting to land Mailangi becomes more important to the program’s future at the position.

Spring Game a Big Recruiting Weekend for the Ducks

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spring Game provided the Ducks with a huge opportunity to impress top recruits. Along with Mailangi, defensive lineman Kasi Currie and offensive lineman Ismael Camara were among the recruits at Autzen Stadium. Current commits in attendance included linebacker Michael, Sam Ngata and edge rusher Zane Rowe.

Three new players committed to Oregon the week of the Spring Game: quarterback Will Mencl, safety Semanj Stanford and linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. The Ducks’ recruiting momentum continued to pick up with the gameday atmosphere occurring in Eugene and several NFL players returning to Autzen Stadium.

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir made up the four former Ducks guest coaching the game.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Lanning said after the game that having former Oregon players now in the league back in town helps “paint a vision” for recruits of what their potential is at Oregon.

Current Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore recalled the impact of meeting former Ducks on his own visits when he was a five-star recruit.

“They kind of came in and just gave the same energy that they had when they was once here," Moore said. “If I’m being honest, I was recruited while they were still players here. So, I already had a connection with them before they left. So, minute they came back, it was basically like seeing your brother when they come home from a long visit, or something like that. So just all good vibes in general.”

Moore added that it’s “inspiring” seeing the work those players put in to reach their NFL goals, which motivates him to work hard so he can achieve his dreams.

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