Oregon Catapults Back Into Big Ten, Postseason Picture With Ohio State Upset

The Oregon Ducks turned heads before Nov. 7 by sneaking into the College Football Playoff rankings despite holding three regular season losses.

Now the No. 23 Ducks will drop No. 12 Ohio State down the list, following their 41-28 rout in Columbus.

Yet in the process, Oregon just reboosted its own CFP and even Big Ten Conference title chances thanks to blowing out the Buckeyes.

Where Oregon Stands in Big Ten Title Game Race

Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich (3) and linebacker Devon Jackson (9) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon frustrating Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, coach Ryan Day, and the rest of the Buckeyes creates a new logjam in the Big Ten standings.

The Ducks are now one of six teams holding a 4-2 mark in conference play Oregon joins Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Iowa, and USC.

Oregon holds the tiebreaker edge over the the Buckeyes and Northwestern, plus the Ducks present a far stronger resume thanks to the 13-point trouncing over OSU.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has officially taken down its highest ranked foe yet in the 12th-ranked Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Northwestern entered Autzen Stadium on Halloween No. 24 overall before Oregon knocked the Wildcats out of the top 25. The Ducks proudly own two more wins over current ranked teams: The Week 1 home win over No. 25 Boise State, and the Sept. 26 road win over No. 20 USC.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon walked into the famed Horsehoe of Ohio Stadium holding a 2.6 percent chance to win the conference per ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings. Plus held a 4.6 percent shot at making the playoffs. But those numbers look bound to improve especially in breaking down the playoff chances.

Oregon's New Path to the Postseason

The Oregon Ducks flag flies after a touchdown as the Ohio State Buckeyes huddle during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Dylan Raiola, new breakout running back Brandon Smith and the rest of the Ducks just entered a plausible path to 9-3 which in turn can potentially catapult the Ducks into the playoffs if outside elements play into their favor.

Ohio State surfaced as the final ranked foe Oregon would face for the rest of the 2026 season. And the Buckeyes were supposed to be the hardest opponent. Especially with potential top overall pick for the 2027 NFL Draft Smith and a stacked offense on the other side. But Oregon made quick work of the now struggling Buckeyes, who have lost two in a row.

Now Oregon faces three unranked teams to close the season out, starting with a Michigan team on Nov. 14 in Eugene that lost 15-6 to last place Michigan State (who Oregon will face on Nov. 21). Current 5-4 Washington is the last regular season foe for Oregon, set for Nov. 28.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks going 9-3 and USC matching the same record hands Oregon the tiebreaker thanks to the Sept. 26 win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon's chances will especially look greater if they end up with the third-best mark among Big Ten teams even amid the tiebreaker scenario.

Oregon may find itself getting in the 12-team postseason without needing to play in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 for the conference crown too. The aforementioned four wins over 2026 top 25 opponents now gleams on their resume and helps their cause in front of the CFP committee.

Of course, Oregon still needs help to break into the postseason. Including watching more Big Ten dominoes fall like USC losing at least once, Iowa also taking a defeat (Hawkeyes are also 7-2 like the Trojans) or even seeing this miracle scenario: UCLA and Indiana losing at least two of its remaining games. Regardless, Oregon remains alive and well thanks to shaking up the conference and CFP picture out in Columbus.

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