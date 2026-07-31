The Hidden Reason Behind Dante Moore's NFL Decision

Arguably the biggest storyline for the Oregon Ducks in the 2026 offseason is the excitement coming from the quarterback room. Not only did Oregon acquire former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola from the transfer portal, but not long after, 2025 Ducks starter Dante Moore announced his return, forgoing a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Though many online speculated Moore's return to Eugene, Oregon, was a choice made to avoid landing on the New York Jets (a team that desperately needs a quarterback like Moore to center their offense around), a recent report shows that Moore's case is actually a new common trend of college football culture.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Return of Dante Moore Explained

In a recent write-up about Moore's return from Chris Vannini, the Duck star confirms that his choice to return to his college team was not to avoid landing on the Jets. Moore gave the response he's delivered during many an Oregon media presser about his decision throughout the piece, but It's what Moore's agent, Brandon Grier of Equity Sports, said that should perk up ears.

“He didn’t want to let $50 million get in the way of $600 million,” said Grier to Vannini in a statement that feels almost indicative of the current state of college football.

“He’s not Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck, coming from families that are well-off already. He’s the first one that’s going to get to change the path of his family. NIL has given him the opportunity to separate the two decisions and do what he feels is best for him long term," Grier added.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NIL Makes College Football More Attractive To Stars

Grier's comments feel like the manifestation of where college football NIL deals were headed since the NCAA's interim policy changes on the topic in 2021 following the Supreme Court ruling in National Collegiate Athletic Association vs. Alston, which sued the athletics governing body for profiting off athletes' name, image, and likeness without fair compensation for the player.

During the legal proceedings for that Supreme Court judgement and the previous case that ignited that litigation, the NCAA posited that student athletes weren't paid in order to distinguish them from professional athletes.

Now, in the case of Moore, student-athletes are playing out their college tenures because being a professional in terms of the NFL isn't paying quite like college ball. In short, the lines between professional and student are more blurred than ever.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College Football Pays Dante Moore

According to a breakdown on July 15 from On3 Sports, Moore is the No. 4 highest NIL valuation across all college sports at approximately $5 million, as The NIL Standard reports that the Ducks have the highest NIL valuation across the country.

The reported numbers make sense, as Moore's social media posts show brand partnerships with some big company names.

Dante Moore's Known Brand Partnerships:

- Beats by Dre "Beats Elite"

- Nike Football

- EA Sports

- Raising Cane's

- Dr. Pepper

- Ducks Of A Feather Oregon NIL Merchandise

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Future Of College Football

With Moore being the latest example of maximizing the returns of college ball, there are several questions to be asked. How many other college stars will spend more eligibility at the college level? Is there a limit to the amount a player can make at the college level? How do deals like this impact the implied "feeder system" relationship between the NFL and college football? Will long-tenured players impact high school recruiting efforts at college programs?

The rules of the sport are ever-changing, along with the strategies of players trying to rightfully get compensation for the revenue their athletic feats provide the institution they play for. As the financial aspect of college football continues to morph and grow, will the term "professional athlete" continue to feel like a false formality? That's something to keep an eye on.

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