The Hidden Reason Behind Dante Moore's NFL Decision
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Arguably the biggest storyline for the Oregon Ducks in the 2026 offseason is the excitement coming from the quarterback room. Not only did Oregon acquire former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola from the transfer portal, but not long after, 2025 Ducks starter Dante Moore announced his return, forgoing a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Though many online speculated Moore's return to Eugene, Oregon, was a choice made to avoid landing on the New York Jets (a team that desperately needs a quarterback like Moore to center their offense around), a recent report shows that Moore's case is actually a new common trend of college football culture.
The Return of Dante Moore Explained
In a recent write-up about Moore's return from Chris Vannini, the Duck star confirms that his choice to return to his college team was not to avoid landing on the Jets. Moore gave the response he's delivered during many an Oregon media presser about his decision throughout the piece, but It's what Moore's agent, Brandon Grier of Equity Sports, said that should perk up ears.
“He didn’t want to let $50 million get in the way of $600 million,” said Grier to Vannini in a statement that feels almost indicative of the current state of college football.
“He’s not Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck, coming from families that are well-off already. He’s the first one that’s going to get to change the path of his family. NIL has given him the opportunity to separate the two decisions and do what he feels is best for him long term," Grier added.
NIL Makes College Football More Attractive To Stars
Grier's comments feel like the manifestation of where college football NIL deals were headed since the NCAA's interim policy changes on the topic in 2021 following the Supreme Court ruling in National Collegiate Athletic Association vs. Alston, which sued the athletics governing body for profiting off athletes' name, image, and likeness without fair compensation for the player.
During the legal proceedings for that Supreme Court judgement and the previous case that ignited that litigation, the NCAA posited that student athletes weren't paid in order to distinguish them from professional athletes.
Now, in the case of Moore, student-athletes are playing out their college tenures because being a professional in terms of the NFL isn't paying quite like college ball. In short, the lines between professional and student are more blurred than ever.
College Football Pays Dante Moore
According to a breakdown on July 15 from On3 Sports, Moore is the No. 4 highest NIL valuation across all college sports at approximately $5 million, as The NIL Standard reports that the Ducks have the highest NIL valuation across the country.
The reported numbers make sense, as Moore's social media posts show brand partnerships with some big company names.
Dante Moore's Known Brand Partnerships:
- Beats by Dre "Beats Elite"
- Nike Football
- EA Sports
- Raising Cane's
- Dr. Pepper
- Ducks Of A Feather Oregon NIL Merchandise
The Future Of College Football
With Moore being the latest example of maximizing the returns of college ball, there are several questions to be asked. How many other college stars will spend more eligibility at the college level? Is there a limit to the amount a player can make at the college level? How do deals like this impact the implied "feeder system" relationship between the NFL and college football? Will long-tenured players impact high school recruiting efforts at college programs?
The rules of the sport are ever-changing, along with the strategies of players trying to rightfully get compensation for the revenue their athletic feats provide the institution they play for. As the financial aspect of college football continues to morph and grow, will the term "professional athlete" continue to feel like a false formality? That's something to keep an eye on.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.