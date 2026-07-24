Dante Moore Tops LeBron James In Surprising Contract Comparison

LeBron James is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but his reported contract terms come with a surprising Oregon Ducks twist.

James decided to join an elite 76ers team and the details of his contract are turning heads, when compared to other athletes... including Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and his rising NIL valuation.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore Tops LeBron James In Surprising Comparison

James is set to make an estimated $3,876,529 in 2026-27 per spotrac. Of course, the contract represents only a small portion of his immense wealth. Forbes estimates James’ net worth at $1.4 billion, making him the first active NBA player to achieve billionaire status through a combination of NBA earnings, endorsement deals and equity investments.

On the other hand, Moore’s NIL valuation rose to $5 million after he elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft ... More than James is projected to earn during the upcoming NBA season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore's NIL valuation jumped to $5 million when On3 updated its algorithm to reflects contract values, designed to track athletes’ compensation from colleges/collectives.

Moore addressed whether NIL played a role in his decision to return to Oregon in an interview with On3's Nick Shultz.

“No, [NIL] wasn’t a factor at all,” Moore told On3. “I mean, you have $55 million guaranteed in the NFL as the second pick overall. Money doesn’t play a factor with me. I mean, if it was money, I would’ve been in the NFL by now. More of it was just getting my talent as best as possible."

The list of college football players who have higher NIL valuations than James, per On3:

Darian Mensah, Miami quarterback — $6.5 million

Dante Moore, Oregon quarterback — $5 million

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State wide receiver — $5 million

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss quarterback — $5 million

Sam Leavitt, LSU quarterback — $4.5 million

Demond Williams Jr., Washington quarterback — $4 million

Jordan Seaton, LSU offensive tackle — $4 million

Josh Hoover, Indiana quarterback — $4 million

The future hall of famer James has a chance to help Philadelphia win its first NBA Championship since 1983.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore's Evolving Brand At Oregon

Moore's decision to stay in college another season instead of go to the NFL had a ripple effect on the draft and the Ducks, who have an exciting roster of returners and newcomers. However, off the field Moore's brand has continued to evolve in a meaningful way. As the face of a College Football Playoff contender, Moore's face was also literally plastered internationally on billboards in Japan.

The Ducks hard-launched a Heisman Trophy campaign for Moore this summer with the billboards plus a clever video, slogan, social push and custom website.

It is all eyes on Moore and Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who are already being talked about as potential top picks of the 2027 NFL Draft, which has an unusually deep quarterbacks class.

In his first season as Oregon's starter, Moore led the Ducks to a 13-2 record and a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance. Moore finished the season with a 71.8 completion percentage, passing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Moore has the No. 4 highest NIL valuation across college sports and No. 2 highest in college football.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore runs the ball as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore was surpassed on the list by only Louisville basketball center Flory Bidunga ($6 million valuation), Kentucky basketball power forward Milan Momcilovic ($6 million valuation), and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ($6.5 million valuation).

Some of Moore's NIL partnerships include:



Nike

Beats by Dre

Panini America

DoorDash

Raising Cane’s

Factor Meals

Facebook

T-Mobile

DripDrop

CVS Pharmacy

Ducks of a Feather, Oregon’s NIL collective

Personal merchandise shop

Overall, Moore's $5 million NIL valuation compared to James' $3.9 million reported contract does not actually mean that he will earn more money than the basketball legend this season. However, it does show that the gap is closing between college and professional in a meaningful way.

The Ducks will fly to Chicago and speak with the media on day two of Big Ten Media Days on July 29. After that, football starts to ramp with Oregon's media day at Autzen Stadium and then fall football camp. The Ducks season begins vs. the Boise State Broncos at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 in Autzen Stadium.

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