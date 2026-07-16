Oregon Ducks Stars Join Dante Moore on Nike NIL Roster

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is officially part of the Nike roster thanks to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with the global sportswear company. The Oregon Ducks football program has consistently benefitted from the connection between the school and Nike, thanks to the company's origins at Oregon, and Moore is one of a few Ducks that are on Nike's roster

Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore have been featured in Nike content before as part of the Grateful Ducks release, and they were invited into the Nike family in the fall. Now, the two Oregon stars are joined by three other teammates on Nike's roster:

Dakorien Moore Poses for Oregon's new tie dye Nike collection. | Nike

Oregon Ducks With Nike NIL Deals

Dante Moore, quarterback

Dakorien Moore, wide receiver

Jordon Davison, running back

Brandon Finney Jr., cornerback

Jett Washington, safety

Both Davison and Finney had breakout seasons as true freshmen, ultimately earning themselves a deal with Nike.

Davison averaged 5.9 yards per carry as a freshman, finishing the year with 667 yards and 15 touchdowns, 9 more scores than other Ducks rusher. He was initially utilized in red zone situations before eventually proving himself as an every down back for Oregon's offense.

As for Finney, he made an immediate impact in the Ducks secondary alongside fellow defensive backs Dillon Thieneman and Jadon Canady, now in the NFL. He led Oregon with eight pass breakups and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Washington is the youngest of the bunch to have a deal with Nike, but the company often signs top recruits in the country, and Nike recently added 11 of the top high school prospects in the country (no Oregon commits). Washington is a former five-star safety recruit who enrolled early at Oregon as he prepares for his freshman year in 2026.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison carries the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He visited Philip H. Knight Campus, Nike's headquarters, for The Opening Finals, and Washington spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI's Charlie Viehl about the adjustment to college football:

"Eugene as a whole is really calm out there, a lot of nature, obviously, as everybody knows, but the football part I think has been great. You know, being around the guys, great culture, great training staff. So it was really getting up there, great getting into playbook early and see everybody get adjusted rather than coming in later, and it's kind of like a big shock. I'm really up there and getting comfortable now," said Washington.

Dante Moore in Elite Company on Nike's Roster

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore has been included as one of eight headlining athletes on the Nike roster. All players are from the SEC besides Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith and Moore:

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss quarterback

Cam Coleman, Texas wide receiver

Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt quarterback

Trey’Dez Green, LSU tight end

Chris Henry Jr., Ohio State wide receiver

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss running back

Dante Moore, Oregon quarterback

Colin Simmons, Texas edge

Moore finished the 2025 season with 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions through the air, leading Oregon's offense to an average of 36.9 points per game, No. 11 in the country. He was viewed as a top NFL Draft prospect in 2026 if he chose to declare, and all eyes will be on the Ducks quarterback to see if he made the right decision to return to school and continue his development.

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