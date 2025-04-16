Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruit Elbert Hill For Weekend Visit
Currently sitting at No. 13 in 247Sports' class of 2026 recruiting rankings, the Oregon Ducks are sliding down the ranks as their Big Ten Conference rival, the USC Trojans, hold strong at a No. 1 position in the same rankings. With tensions heating up, class of 2026 cornerback recruit Elbert Hill announced he'll be visiting Eugene, Oregon this weekend for a more inside look at the Ducks' program.
Hill announced the unofficial visit on his "X" (formerly Twitter) account with a photo of himself and Oregon cornerbacks' coach Rashad Wadood with the caption, "I'll be in Eugene this weekend."
Hill has yet to make an official visit with the Ducks, but has one penciled in on June 13th according to 247 Sports. Hill also plans to visit LSU (May 30), USC (June 6), and Alabama (June 20). Before this weekend, Hill has visited the Ducks several times in 2024.
Oregon co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs' coach Chris Hampton, the main Duck staff member to recruit Hill, also visited the Akron, Ohio native in January of this year. After that visit, Hill shared with On3 Sports that he felt like a priority to the Ducks.
However, the Trojans are also attempting to gain the favor of Hill, with USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn also visiting Hill twice in January. Hill has also unofficially visited USC for their first padded practice of the spring workout season.
Hill has also spoken highly of his visits to Alabama, with Hill's family sharing with On3 Sports that coach Kalen Deboer and crew made them "feel like family."
“My visit was good,” Hill told On3’s Steve Wiltfong of his most recent visit to Tuscaloosa. “My favorite thing is just to get back up there and learn more. This experience was amazing. They made it feel like home.”
According to On3's recruiting metrics, Hill is predicted best to land with his home-state team of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Oregon and USC are listed at the bottom of Hill's top five interests. However, with Hill still planning visits out West, and Oregon working hard to sway ESPN's No. 1-ranked cornerback of the class (and Ohio), there's still a sign of hope for the Ducks to land a commitment from Hill.
“Oregon is pushing for me very hard. Their message is to come join the squad, and I like them a lot. I like the coaching staff at Oregon,” Hill told On3 about his most recent unofficial visit to Oregon.
Currently in their class of 2026 line-up, Oregon does not have any incoming cornerbacks. With big names departing from the cornerback corps like Jabbar Muhammad, Dontae Manning, and Nico Reed, Oregon recruited transfer portal addition Theran Johnson from Northwestern and incoming recruits Na'eem Offord, Brandon Finney, and Dorian Brew.
Returners with experience in the Ducks' cornerbacks corps include Jahlil Florence, Sione Laulea, and Rodrick Pleasant.