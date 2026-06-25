Oregon Hosts Elite Tight End Recruit on Official Visit

The Oregon Ducks hosted class of 2027 tight end Anthony Cartwright on his official visit of the past weekend.

What did Cartwright think of his visit to Eugene?

Anthony Cartwright Visits Oregon

Detroit Country Day's Anthony Cartwright catches a pass during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joseph P. Healey Field. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Cartwright is a 6-5, 235 pound tight end out of Franklin, Mississippi. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 20 tight end in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite.

Following his visit to Oregon, Cartwright spoke to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.

“It was great,” Cartwright said. “The opportunity to play with and for people whether it’s within the football program or outside the program excited me because every in Eugene wants to reach that ultimate goal which is winning the natty…I have a pretty good relationship with everybody on the staff.”

Cartwright also added that the Oregon offense is “in good hands” with new offense coordinator Drew Mehringer.

The Ducks 2027 recruiting class currently has 20 commits, with 12 of them being rated as either four or five star recruits. Rivals ranks this class No. 9 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten.

Oregon Ducks Tight Ends

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon is becoming the place to be for up and coming tight ends. In each of the past two NFL Drafts, an Oregon tight end has been selected within in the first two rounds.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson played his full collegiate career with Oregon form 2021-2024 before being selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. In his time at Oregon, Ferguson had 134 receptions for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2023 and Third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

As a rookie for the Rams in 2025, Ferguson had 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The player that became the go-to tight end for Oregon after Ferguson’s departure to the NFL was Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq played for Oregon from 2023-2025, hauling in 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2025, he was named the 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year and Second-team All-American. Sadiq declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was selected No. 16 overall by the New York Jets.

Heading into the 2026 college football season, it looks like Oregon already has the answer to trying to replace Sadiq. Tight end Jamari Johnson is entering his second year with Oregon. As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Johnson had 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, Johnson is projected to be a first round selection. ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid each rank Johnson as their No. 1 prospect at the tight end position for this draft class.

This would make it three drafts in a row with an Oregon tight end being selected in the first or second round.

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