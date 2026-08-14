Panthers vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Carolina Panthers visit the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. The Panthers did play in the Hall of Fame Game, but this will be the first chance for most of Carolina’s regulars to see game action this preseason.
Carolina is looking to build on its first NFC South title – and playoff appearance – since 2017 last season. The Panthers gave the Rams a scare in the playoffs, but ultimately lost 34-31.
It’s once again Super Bowl or bust for the Bills, who will play in their new stadium for the first time on Saturday. They do have a new head coach in Joe Brady, though, who was the team’s offensive coordinator the last three seasons.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to watch, betting trends, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NFL preseason matchup.
Panthers vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers +3 (-115)
- Bills -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Panthers +136
- Bills -162
Total
- 38.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Panthers vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): WIVB, WROC, WSOC-TV, NFL+
- Panthers record: 0-0
- Bills record: 0-0
Panthers vs. Bills Betting Trends
- This is Joe Brady’s first preseason game as a head coach
- Dave Canales is 1-5 straight up and 0-6 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
Panthers vs. Bills Key Player to Watch
Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills starters are expected to play on Saturday afternoon, although Brady wouldn’t reveal how long the regulars would remain in the game.
Still, it’s always important to see how the quarterback comes out in game action, and he wants to go through a regular gameday warmup in his new stadium. Of course, Allen didn’t play a preseason snap last year.
Panthers vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
Brady and the Bills want to open their new stadium with a win, and they have a good chance to on Saturday afternoon.
The Bills are simply a better and deeper team than the Panthers. Depth ultimately wins out in preseason games, as the Panthers’ big guns may only play a few series before giving way to the players fighting for spots down the roster.
Pick: Bills -3 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop