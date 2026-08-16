Oregon Recruit Brayton Feister Explains What Made the Ducks Stand Out

Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have consistently brought in some of the nation's most highly ranked recruiting classes. And that pattern of success has continued with the class of 2027.

On Friday, Oregon's 2027 recruiting class got yet another boost as the Ducks landed four-star linebacker Brayton Feister out of Massillon Washington. Feister chose Oregon over the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and California Golden Bears, among others, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Before his commitment, Feister was the top uncommitted recruit in the 2027 recruiting class per 247Sports.

Hoban running back Brayton Feister looks for running room behind Sam Greer, who blocks Walsh Jesuit's Dario Jeras in the first half, Sept. 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Ultimately, I chose the Ducks because from day one it's been nothing but consistency. From the minute I stepped on campus, it's felt like home,” said Feister on "The Pat McAfee Show." “Coach Lanning, coach B Mike (Brian Michalowski), every coach on the staff. Everybody showed with a passion that I'm their guy. I'm just excited to take that to the next step, come in as a freshman and compete, and show them why I'm the best out there."

That consistency was a major theme throughout Feister's recruitment, but there was plenty of substance behind Oregon's push. The Ducks were recruiting a player who had already established himself as one of the most productive two-way players in the country, while also giving him a clear vision for how he could fit in Eugene.

How Oregon Gives Brayton Feister a Clear Path

Last season as a junior, Feister recorded 133 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. He was just as productive on offense, rushing for 1,098 yards and 17 touchdowns on 116 carries. At 6-foot-3 and around 240 pounds, Feister also brings an impressive athletic profile to the position. He has been measured with a vertical jump of more than 41 inches and can reportedly bench press 455 pounds and squat 605.

That combination of size, production and athleticism made Feister a priority for Oregon well before his commitment.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon was the first major program to offer Feister last May, per College Football HQ On SI. Oregon then hosted Feister for an official visit. He also took official visits to Georgia, Cal and Auburn.

Feister said what he saw in Eugene ultimately separated Oregon from the other programs pursuing him.

"When you get out there, after the season they had, and you talk to the coaching staff, it was kind of eye-opening," Feister said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "When I got to see all the facilities and everything that they do for the players, rehab-wise, analytics-wise, I was like, 'Man, this is really, really a great spot.' I love the atmosphere, love the campus, love what the guys do, what the guys are about, how disciplined the team is, and I love how they structure everything. I was like, 'Man, this is really somewhere I could see myself.'"

Oregon's staff continued to stay involved with him throughout the recruiting process, including a spring visit from defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and chief of staff Marshall Malchow before his official visit.

That relationship mattered when Feister reached the final stages of his recruitment. Georgia and Ohio State both had legitimate reasons to feel confident, but Oregon had spent considerable time establishing its position with him.

Brayton Feister Strengthens an Already Loaded Class

The commitment also gives Oregon another significant piece in a 2027 class that continues to climb nationally.

Feister became the 25th commitment in the class and joined a defensive group that already includes five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets, four-star linebacker Toa Satele, cornerbacks Tae Walden Jr. and Hayden Stepp and safety Semaj Stanford.

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) runs the ball as St. Edward's John Troy (40) reacts to the missed tackle opportunity, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His addition gives Oregon another highly ranked linebacker alongside Satele while adding a player with experience producing on both sides of the ball. More importantly, the Ducks landed him while competing directly with programs such as Ohio State and Georgia for one of the nation's most coveted remaining recruits.

Feister's commitment is yet another example of Lanning's staff winning a national recruiting battle by establishing a relationship early, maintaining it throughout the process and giving an elite prospect enough confidence in Oregon's development plan.

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