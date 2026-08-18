Oregon Ducks To Host Key Four-Star Recruit During Michigan Game

The Oregon Ducks have yet to land a commitment in the class of 2028, but they have been targeting a plethora of different prospects. One that the Ducks have been targeting heavily in the class of 2028 is four-star cornerback recruit Jordan Hicks from Mission Viejo High School in Southern California.

Hicks has emerged as a top cornerback in the class, as he currently ranks as the No. 144 overall prospect and the No. 15 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports. Luckily for the Ducks, the talented target has released his plans to visit college programs during his high school season.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith shake hands after the Ducks' 31-10 win Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hicks announced that he will be taking seven different game-day visits as of now, according to a post from 247Sports reporter Blair Angulo, and the Ducks will be the final team to host him when it comes to the teams that he has scheduled as of now. All of these visits are subject to change, however, as he could bypass certain visits, along with add others.

As of now, the Ducks will host the four-star cornerback on Nov. 14. This is the same date that the Oregon football program will play arguably its toughest home game inside Autzen Stadium. That game is between the Ducks and the Michigan Wolverines.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's game against Michigan will give Hicks a great view of what the Ducks have to offer when it comes to a defensive standpoint. It is late enough in the season that the team should have a grasp on their defensive scheme and tasks. It is also late enough in the season that the Ducks will be able to showcase how they can mask their zone and coverage drops by zone fakes and crossing tactics in zone coverage. This is something that could come in a game against the Wolverines due to the talent that Michigan possesses.

With Hicks being a defensive back, he is going to want to see how the defense can operate, especially at the third level. This can be a reflection of the things he can expect to do, while also getting to experience an unbelievable crowd for a game that is expected to be a game-changer for the Big Ten conference as a whole. By then, the Ducks could have a handful of commits in the class of 2028 due to the visits that they will host. If that is the case, then the talented prospect could be peer-recruited as well.

How Oregon Can Land Jordan Hicks' Commitment

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to 247Sports, the Ducks are predicted to land his commitment already. That means this visit could be the cherry on top that Hicks needs to warrant a commitment to coach Dan Lanning and his staff in Eugene.

Hicks is also set to visit the USC Trojans (Aug. 29), UCLA Bruins (Sep. 12), Oklahoma Sooners (Sep. 19), Alabama Crimson Tide (Sep. 26), Nebraska Cornhuskers (Oct. 3), and the Miami Hurricanes (Oct. 17), according to Angulo.

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