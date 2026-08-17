Elite Linebacker Group Fuels Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

The Oregon Ducks have built a top-ranked 2027 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 4 team according to Rivals, and plenty of thanks can go to the positions that they are rich in when it comes to elite recruits.

Arguably, none of the position groups are contributing more than the linebacker group, which has four elite commits. Here is who the Ducks have committed so far.

Four-Star Brayton Feister

Hoban’s Brayton Feister looks to evade Walsh Jesuit’s Cade Harvey in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, in Bedford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' newest commit in the class of 2027 is Brayton Feister. While he may be the newest player to join the class, he was a familiar name even before his announcement. Oregon had been targeting Feister nearly the whole 2027 recruiting cycle and was one of the teams fortunate to host the talented recruit on an official visit. When he made his decision on Aug. 14, Feister committed to the Ducks over the Georgia Bulldogs, California Golden Bears, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The four-star Ducks commit ranks as the No. 5 linebacker in the country when it comes to ESPN, and he is expected to be a cornerstone prospect for the remainder of the cycle until he signs. The addition of Feister was massive thanks to his natural coverage and unbelievable speed when stuffing rushing gaps.

Four-Star Toa Satele

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have another star when it comes to being ranked inside the top 10 among linebackers. That player is a four-star linebacker recruit who has quickly become a top recruit for Oregon, ranking as high as No. 6 among linebackers in the nation, according to 247Sports. Satele is a Hawaii high school football star. He's a player who can continue to build a pipeline in the state of Hawaii for the Ducks. In fact, his brother is Trison Satele, a 2028 four-star defensive lineman the Ducks have made a priority.

Satele's great IQ and high motor skills will allow him to compete for a starting job early in his career. He is also very coachable and is an easy learner. The mental traits that Satele brings to the table is unmatched.

Four-Star Brandon Lockley Jr.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is all smiles during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon four-star linebacker commit Brandon Lockey Jr. may be a drop-off in the rankings, as he currently ranks as high as the No. 26 linebacker in the country, according to Rivals. But he is arguably better than that ranking projects. Lockley Jr. is a buff prospect that passes the eye test the moment that he steps foot on the field. He is also a player that won't be challenged physically when he has to walk up to the line on a blitz. Another key factor of his game is that he can guard well across the middle.

Lockley Jr. is faster than most of the tight ends that he plays against in the state of Pennsylvania and is constantly getting better with each rep due to the talent that he plays against. Lockley Jr. is arguably the most underrated player in the Ducks' class overall.

Three-Star Sam Ngata

Nov. 21, 2010; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) gets tackled by Baltimore Ravens outside line backer Terrell Suggs and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (92) during the game at Bank of America Stadium. The Ravens win over the Panthers 37-13. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon three-star athlete and linebacker Sam Ngata is expected to play across the middle of the defense once he makes his debut with the Ducks. Ngata's last name may seem familiar to Oregon fans, as he is the son of Hall of Famer Haloti Ngata, who played on the defensive line with the Ducks before making his way to the NFL via the draft.

The younger Ngata has the chance to be great himself, as he seems determined to succeed. Ngata's speed and hard work have led him to consistently grow as an athlete, leaving his potential sky-high.

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