Oregon Ducks Players Begin To Make NFL Draft Decisions

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing for what they hope will be a deep College Football Playoff run. While the Ducks are getting ready for the Orange Bowl, some players on the Ducks are weighing their futures, whether that means coming back to the Ducks, entering the transfer portal, or declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore And Tight End Kenyon Sadiq

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

So far, no Ducks have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. All eyes in the coming weeks and months will be on Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, who NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr has named as the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 draft class. Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also projected by many to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ducks Center Iapani Laloulu Announces His Return To Eugene

Fighting Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some Ducks have already posted on social media regarding their return to Eugene for the 2026 season. Oregon center Iapani Laloulu announced after the JMU game that he would be returning to the Ducks for another season, giving Oregon some stability on the offensive line going forward.

Laloulu coming back into the fold for Lanning and his staff will give them a much-needed sigh of relief. The Ducks are currently slated to lose five offensive linemen, either to the NFL Draft or because they have run out of collegiate eligibility after the conclusion of the Ducks' season.

Ducks Defensive Tackle Bear Alexander Announces Return

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets fans at the Moshofsky Sports Center before the College Football Playoff game between Oregon and James Madison Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks defensive tackle Bear Alexander also posted on social media that he will be returning to the Ducks in 2026. Alexander has had a tumultuous collegiate career, playing for Georgia, USC, and now the Ducks. Alexander’s return on the defensive line will provide Lanning and his staff stability for a defense that is expected to lose numerous playmakers to the NFL Draft or to running out of eligibility.

For the rest, the Ducks and Lanning will be waiting to see which of their high-profile players will or will not return to the Ducks in 2026. Safety Dillon Thieneman and EDGE Teitum Tuioti both have the option to return to the Ducks and help on the defensive side of the ball next year, but both might want to try their luck in the draft.

Defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei and Amauri Washington both have big decisions to make at the conclusion of the Ducks' season. Uiagalelei has been mocked by a few analysts to be picked in the latter half of the first round, while Washington has been generally mocked as a day two draft pick.

For players like Uiagalelei, Moore, and Sadiq, their draft stock as of right now may be the highest it could possibly go, making their decision to come back to Eugene a little more difficult.