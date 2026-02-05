Oregon Fans Will Love Dan Lanning's Challenge To Ducks Veteran Returners

After a 2025 season that featured a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season with national championship aspirations again. With the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and several other impactful players from last year’s roster, the Ducks aim to win the first national championship in program history.

While Oregon will see several top players from this year’s roster go to the NFL Draft this offseason, the return of top performers from the 2025 season is something new for the Ducks in Dan Lanning’s coaching tenure. Lanning recently spoke about his returning players and the team's expectations heading into 2026.

What Dan Lanning Said

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His Excitement For Players Who Are Returning:

“I think it's we’re walking into a completely different situation than last year, where you saw 10 guys go on to the NFL, and it’s like, okay, we’re gonna have some new faces out there. We’re gonna have to find some new leadership. Now, it’s like, okay, we got some leaders coming back,” Lanning said.

“What do we got to fight? We can’t be complacent, right? We’re not going to get there just because we have no one on our chest. We got to do some work. So I’m excited for those guys to come back. I’m more excited to see how much they grow. What are they willing to commit to? What habit can they develop that, you know, matches the goals that they have? And so that’s going to be the new exciting challenge for us as a coaching staff,” Lanning continued.

Lanning's challenge to his veteran returners is clear: complacency is the enemy.

Oregon's Top Returners For 2026 Season

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Lanning has a good reason to be excited about the 2026 season, as in addition to Moore returning at starting quarterback, the Ducks return notable returners from last season’s offense at the running back and wide receiver positions. While running back Noah Whittington departed for the NFL Draft, the Ducks return two of the three running backs from last season’s trio, Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison.

For the Ducks last season, the two combined for 1,323 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart, and Dakorien Moore return at wide receiver for the Ducks. McClellan looks to build off a sensational freshman season for the Ducks as he is Oregon’s top returning receiver, recording 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Moore and Stewart also look to have impactful seasons as they return to the Ducks at full strength after suffering injuries. Stewart was out for the entire 2025 season with a right knee injury, while Moore played in 11 games, including the CFP, recording 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, the Ducks' defensive line looks to be the strongest position group on the team, as they return several players from last year’s roster, including defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington. Defensive ends Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei also return for the Ducks after impressive 2025 seasons.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the secondary, cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. looks to take a major leap forward in his sophomore season with the Ducks. Finney Jr. was one of the top leaders on Oregon’s defense during his freshman season, recording 42 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

With Chris Hampton set to take over the defensive coordinator role after the departure of Tosh Lupoi to the California Golden Bears, the continued dominance of Oregon’s defense will play a pivotal role in the Ducks' chase for the national championship in Las Vegas next season.

