Oregon Ducks' Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Gives Motivational Speech At Recruiting Camp

Oregon Ducks center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu is showing off his leadership schools, speaking to the next class of recruits at an Under Armour Next camp in Laloulu's home state of Hawaii.

Charlie Viehl

Fighting Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu is one of the top returning interior offensive linemen in college football, and he is using his platform to motivate high school recruits. At the Under Armour Next camp in Maui, Hawaii, Laloulu spoke to the group of prospects, giving them advice on making it to the next level.

"Three years ago, I was here just in your guys' shoes, so I know how you guys are feeling. You know, when the coaches are going to call and this and that," Laloulu told the camp's participants. "But one thing I'll tell you guys is to be patient. To always keep God in your guys' life, keep Him first. And secondly, always listen to your parents."

Fighting Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You guys are going to miss your parents a lot. I'll tell you guys that. I miss my mom and dad every single day I'm gone. My dad gives me the motivation and the fire every day to get up every morning to do what I have to do. You know, if it wasn't for my parents who sacrifice their time, sweat and effort, so that I could go out there and do what I love to do and succeed in my dreams, I wouldn't be standing here today and talking to you guys," Laloulu continued.

Laloulu was a member of the 2023 recruiting class when he committed to play for the Ducks. According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Laloulu was the No. 1 recruit from the state of Hawaii in the class of 2023. He was the No. 347 overall prospect and the No. 18 interior offensive line recruit in the same rankings.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has praised Laloulu for his growth as a leader throughout spring practices before the 2025 season. The Ducks offensive line lost both tackles to the 2024 NFL Draft with Josh Conerly Jr., selected by the Washington Commanders, and Ajani Cornelius, drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, Laloulu is one of the more experienced offensive linemen for the Ducks and will be expected to lead the unit.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to the officials as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Poncho has stepped it up. I think he's realized his voice can be heard more," Lanning said after a spring practice. "Poncho has been fantastic when it comes to that. His play is one thing, but his ability to move other people and impact other people is something I've seen him step up. That comes from communication, that comes from the details, knowing what your job is, it comes from the way you train in the offseason, what you eat, making sure your body's in position to be successful. So Poncho's doing a lot of those things for us right now."

Laloulu replaced former Oregon center and current Las Vegas Raiders lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, winner of the 2023 Rimmington Trophy. Can Laloulu repeat the success that Powers-Johnson had in his final season with the Ducks?

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

