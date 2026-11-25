Though the College Football Playoff Committee rankings after Week 12 hit the internet and airwaves Tuesday night, many fans and media members alike are jumping to praise the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) for their final road win of the regular season, punching in a 45-7 commanding win against the Michigan State Spartans.

With losses from the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (10-1 overall, 7-1 conference) and the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (9-2 overall, 6-2 conference) following Oregon's Friday Night Lights win, there's even more momentum surging behind Oregon's playoff hopes.

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) ESPN broadcaster David Pollack before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes at the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Delivers Honest Oregon Ducks Take

One of the media members speaking out about the Ducks' four-game win streak is former ESPN College GameDay and longtime college football analyst David Pollack.

Pollack chatted with veteran Pro Football Focus analyst and podcast co-host Brent Collins on their weekly podcast "See Ball Get Ball" breaking down the weeks' results, including the Ducks' win at Spartan Stadium.

"If you're saying who's playing the best right now, I don't think it's debatable," Pollack said. "It's clearly Oregon."

Pollack also did go on to admit that due to this year of college football being "weird" and that he believes a "recalibration" is happening to edge out Big Ten teams from capturing a championship, but he also shared he believes the Ducks are "very much right in the mix" to vie for a run in the playoff.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets supporters in the stands after winning over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trick Plays That Feel Like Classic Dan Lanning At Oregon

Collins agreed with Pollack, adding his own observation based on the Ducks' fake kick play executed in the second quarter against the Spartans. Off a fake snap to the holder, kicker Gage Hurych was passed the ball and ran to the outside left of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown run. Hurych then returned back to the field to kick the extra point.

"When you're running fake field goals, and the field goal's kicker is making plays and being an athlete and missing tackles and scoring a touchdown before the half, it's going well for you if you're an Oregon Ducks fan," Collins added.

The play was highlighted by both Spartan's coach Pat Fitzgerald and Lanning postgame, and felt to many like the signature gutsy trick plays that have become one of Lanning's signatures in his time with the Ducks.

It's also a play that can draw eyes from the College Football Playoff Committee when standing out as a three-loss overall record and a two-loss conference record, keeping Oregon just outside of playoff contention, for now.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Hunter Vaughn (24) attempts to evade Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley (4) during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Odds Of Playoff Potential

Beyond Pollack's words, the ESPN College Football Playoff Allstate Predictor also places the Ducks closer to a potential playoff appearance. Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated recently reported that the prediction algorithm strengthened Oregon's chances of making the playoff to 61.1 percent, the highest probability in the Big Ten and significantly higher than the team's chances prior to their Michigan State battle.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.