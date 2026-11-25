David Pollack Delivers Honest Take on Oregon Ducks’ Playoff Chances
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Though the College Football Playoff Committee rankings after Week 12 hit the internet and airwaves Tuesday night, many fans and media members alike are jumping to praise the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) for their final road win of the regular season, punching in a 45-7 commanding win against the Michigan State Spartans.
With losses from the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (10-1 overall, 7-1 conference) and the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (9-2 overall, 6-2 conference) following Oregon's Friday Night Lights win, there's even more momentum surging behind Oregon's playoff hopes.
David Pollack Delivers Honest Oregon Ducks Take
One of the media members speaking out about the Ducks' four-game win streak is former ESPN College GameDay and longtime college football analyst David Pollack.
Pollack chatted with veteran Pro Football Focus analyst and podcast co-host Brent Collins on their weekly podcast "See Ball Get Ball" breaking down the weeks' results, including the Ducks' win at Spartan Stadium.
"If you're saying who's playing the best right now, I don't think it's debatable," Pollack said. "It's clearly Oregon."
Pollack also did go on to admit that due to this year of college football being "weird" and that he believes a "recalibration" is happening to edge out Big Ten teams from capturing a championship, but he also shared he believes the Ducks are "very much right in the mix" to vie for a run in the playoff.
Trick Plays That Feel Like Classic Dan Lanning At Oregon
Collins agreed with Pollack, adding his own observation based on the Ducks' fake kick play executed in the second quarter against the Spartans. Off a fake snap to the holder, kicker Gage Hurych was passed the ball and ran to the outside left of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown run. Hurych then returned back to the field to kick the extra point.
"When you're running fake field goals, and the field goal's kicker is making plays and being an athlete and missing tackles and scoring a touchdown before the half, it's going well for you if you're an Oregon Ducks fan," Collins added.
The play was highlighted by both Spartan's coach Pat Fitzgerald and Lanning postgame, and felt to many like the signature gutsy trick plays that have become one of Lanning's signatures in his time with the Ducks.
It's also a play that can draw eyes from the College Football Playoff Committee when standing out as a three-loss overall record and a two-loss conference record, keeping Oregon just outside of playoff contention, for now.
The Odds Of Playoff Potential
Beyond Pollack's words, the ESPN College Football Playoff Allstate Predictor also places the Ducks closer to a potential playoff appearance. Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated recently reported that the prediction algorithm strengthened Oregon's chances of making the playoff to 61.1 percent, the highest probability in the Big Ten and significantly higher than the team's chances prior to their Michigan State battle.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.