Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Kickoff Time, TV Network Revealed

No. 21 UCLA (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) not only upset No. 13 Oregon (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) by a 17-15 score on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium, the Bruins also swiped a potential Week 7 national primetime television slot away from the Ducks and Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) in the process.

According to the Nebraska website, the Oregon vs. Nebraska game will kick off at 8 p.m. PT with the broadcast on FOX.

Wisconsin Badgers-UCLA Bruins Claim NBC Primetime Window

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola pitches the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Ducks’ offense had no answers for the UCLA defense, turning the ball over seven times to the Bruins, who earned their first win in Eugene since 2004.

UCLA now sits atop the Big Ten at 3-0 in the conference alongside No. 5 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) and No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten).

Meanwhile, NBC has assigned the Badgers and Bruins showdown to its 6:30 p.m. CT primetime window on Oct. 17 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, under the Big Ten’s six-day television selection process.

🚨 6:30 PM CT kick at UCLA on NBC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sw2UZX8rDx — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 11, 2026

The provision allows broadcast partners to delay the announcement of kickoff times and network assignments until the Sunday prior to a Saturday game. This allows the conference and networks to weigh the previous week’s games before deciding.

Oregon’s loss to UCLA, coupled with Indiana’s come-from-behind win over Nebraska, took some of the luster off the Week 7 game between the Ducks and Huskers at Autzen Stadium.

Had both the Ducks and Huskers won in Week 6, they would have had a much more compelling case for NBC’s coveted primetime slot.

Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea passes against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon squad will now play host to Nebraska on Saturday at Autzen Stadium with an 8 p.m. PT kickoff.

Both teams will enter the game licking the wounds after suffering their first conference losses in contests they likely believe they let slip away from them.

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola scrambles against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s No. 3-ranked passing offense stalled to the tune of just 199 yards with 156 of them coming in the fourth quarter via quarterback Brock Thomas, who replaced quarterback Dylan Raiola. The third-stringer connected with wide receiver Evan Stewart for a 44-yard touchdown with 2:16 remaining to give the Ducks a fighting chance.

Raiola got the nod under center in place of an injured quarterback Dante Moore. The junior impressed in his first two appearances, but struggled mightily against the Bruins, at one point throwing a career-worst seven-straight incompletions.

Now Lanning’s once formidable quarterback room is suddenly showing cracks, especially if Moore is unable to quickly return from the concussion he suffered against No. 21 USC in Week 4.

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks' loss to the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium . | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska endured a similar sting at home versus Indiana. The Cornhuskers had the Hoosiers on the ropes, leading 17-6 in the fourth quarter before surrendering 14 unanswered points to shock the Cornhusker crowd 20-17 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Raiola’s 6-of-19 performance for 43 yards and two interceptions casts a doubt on whether the Nebraska transfer will get a shot at his former school.

That in addition to the prospect of avoiding a second consecutive, and likely devastating, conference loss.

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