Eight Oregon Ducks Injuries Loom Over Portland State Matchup

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks not only left Week 2 with a crushing loss, but the roster’s health also took a significant hit.

Multiple players either picked up injuries in practice leading up to the 39-31 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys or sustained injuries during the game.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against Boise State Broncos safety Derek Ganter Jr. (9) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With still another week to go before Big Ten action and the conference requiring injury reports three days prior to kickoff, here are all of the players who could find themselves questionable or out due to injury for the Week 3 matchup vs. the Portland State Vikings.

Tight End Jamari Johnson

The Ducks’ starting tight end Jamari Johnson was notably missing in action vs. the Cowboys, with true freshman Kendre Harrison and transfer Andrew Olesh getting snaps at tight end.

After the loss, Lanning said that Johnson “got really banged up” in the game against Boise State in Week 1.

“Yeah, still evaluating it with Jamari. We'll see what that looks like,” Lanning later said on Monday. “I think I mentioned last week he might be down for a few, so we'll see if he's able to get back where he's able to perform.”

Based on Lanning’s comments, it would be a surprise to see Johnson on the field in Week 3, especially with a large road contest vs. the USC Trojans looming. Expect to see more from Olesh and Harrison vs. the Vikings.

Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson

Oregon left guard Trent Ferguson began the season as a starting candidate on the offensive line, but a knee injury forced him out of the first half against Oklahoma State. Lanning said on Monday that fans “probably won’t get to see” the sophomore again this season.

On Tuesday, center offensive lineman and veteran leader Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu outlined the reaction to the news.

Oregon offensive lineman Trent Ferguson lines up as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I was like, man, I feel like I could have helped him out because that was kind of my block, where the backside kind of hit him,” Laloulu said. “As soon as I seen him, I was like, man. It kind of sucks when people who does so good, who works hard every single day, and then something just get taken away.”

“And that's kind of something that we kind of emphasize in the offensive line room, and just everybody in general,” he continued. “Like, tomorrow's never promised. Not everything is guaranteed through your hard work, and God can take away anything at any point.”

Laloulu also added that Ferguson’s message to the team after the injury was, “Guys, go out there and go play, go finish the game.”

Ferguson’s opportunity as a promising breakout player on the “Law Firm” in the future remains, but the Ducks lose a big depth piece in 2026.

Receiver Jalen Lott

Ducks fans continue to be antsy for the debut of five-star receiver Jalen Lott. The freshman turned heads in fall camp with viral highlight and praise from his teammates and coaching staff.

But Lanning revealed at the start of the season that Lott underwent “minor, corrective surgery on his hand.” The receiver already missed two weeks and will likely be out for a couple more before potentially making his debut in Big Ten action.

Cornerback Carl Williams IV

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Carl Williams IV (15) tackles Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley (0) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offseason transfer cornerback addition Carl Williams IV exited in the fourth quarter vs. the Cowboys after a hard hit to the head on an attempted tackle.

“Carl had a, got nicked in the game,” Lanning said in his Week 3 presser. “I won't speak on what it is, and we'll see again. Same thing, evaluation.”

Williams will be someone to monitor heading into Friday night’s game, but Lanning’s comments indicate that there’s a possibility he doesn’t suit up.

Offensive Lineman Douglas Utu

While Ferguson exited mid-game vs. Oklahoma State, the Ducks were already without offensive lineman Douglas Utu. Fortunately for Oregon, the injury update was much more positive for Utu.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Doug, I think we'll be able to have back this week,” Lanning said. “Obviously, he was banged up, you know, coming out of Week 1, but I feel like Doug is going to be able to help us this week.”

If Utu isn’t made available against the Vikings, Kawika Rogers is another candidate to get the start at left guard.

Defensive Lineman Tony Cumberland

Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland sustained undisclosed injuries in a car accident during the spring. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said in August that “he’s got a ways to go” and “I don’t think it’s going to be anything that is going to be something that we’ll be able to see him soon.”

“He’s made so much progress … Just having him in the room brings a smile to all our faces … Love him and love the progress that he’s made,” Tuioti said.

Receiver Dillon Gresham

The Ducks should also be without receiver Dillon Gresham for the foreseeable future. Gresham missed all of 2025 with a neck injury.

“There's not really a clear indication that Dillon's going to be able to help us here in the future,” Lanning said in August. “He'll be a part of our team, but from a medical standpoint, I don't know if that's clear that he'd be able to.”

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Oregon inside linebacker Brayden Platt warms up with the offense as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Brayden Platt missed fall camp with an undisclosed injury he sustained in the spring and has stayed out through the first two games.

“He's going to be limited for a while with the injury that he felt in the spring,” Lanning said. “I don't want to put a timeline on it, but he's going to be out for some time until we see where he's at and continue to progress and challenge himself.”

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