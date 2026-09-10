Oregon Ducks Week 2 Injury Report: What to Expect vs. Oklahoma State

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks began their 2026 season with a 34-27 Week 1 win over the Boise State Broncos, thanks in part to a fairly clean injury report.

Starting with the opening of conference play, the Big Ten will require all teams, including Oregon, to provide four injury reports prior to kickoff.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the two remaining non-conference games not falling under the new Big Ten requirements, here are all of the expected injuries, according to recent updates at media availabilities, as well as who will likely avoid injury absences.

Oregon Ducks’ Predicted Week 2 Injuries

Receiver Jalen Lott (Hand)

Five-star receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, Jalen Lott, came out of fall camp with a lot of anticipation. Lott, however, didn’t suit up in the Week 1 victory. It appears that Ducks fans will have to wait a little bit longer for his collegiate debut.

“Yeah, Jalen will be down just for a little bit,” coach Dan Lanning said on Monday. “Had a minor, you know, corrective surgery on his hand.”

Oregon still appeared to be more than capable in the receiver room in his absence. Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore all starred, and receivers Gatlin Bair, Messiah Hampton and Iverson Hooks haven’t even made their debuts yet.

Receiver Iverson Hooks (Hamstring)

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooks was the big transfer offseason addition in the receiver room, coming from the UAB Blazers. The transfer didn’t play in Week 1 due to injury, but unlike Lott, it seems that he’ll be available in Week 2.

“Iverson kind of tweaked his hamstring in the middle of last week, so just wasn't able to go full strength,” Lanning said. “Think we'll have him back this week.”

Hooks garnered comparisons to former Oregon receiver and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tez Johnson in the offseason. Like Johnson, Hooks presents a smaller frame and brings speed to the receiver room as an option in the slot.

But arguably where he could help the Ducks the most when healthy is in special teams. Stewart was the receiver who featured heavily in special teams in Week 1, but struggled, finishing with a muffed punt and multiple fair catches. Oregon lost return specialist Gary Bryant Jr., who ran out of eligibility.

If Hooks can step up and fill the void in the way the Ducks need, he could secure a prominent role as a return specialist.

Receiver Dakorien Moore (Undisclosed)

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore opened his sophomore season with six receptions for 93 yards, including a highlight touchdown where he faked out two defenders for a 62-yard score.

After his late touchdown to seal the game, Moore sparked concern by taking a hard hit. He left the game but later returned. According to Moore, there doesn’t seem to be anything for fans to worry about in terms of his status vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

“Physical update, I’m perfectly fine and ready to go do what I have to do,” Moore said.

Receiver Dillon Gresham (Neck)

Oregon wide receiver Dillon Gresham makes a catch during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Receiver Dillon Gresham missed the entirety of the 2025 season with a neck injury. Lanning’s update back on Aug. 5 indicated that Gresham wouldn’t be available anytime soon.

“There's not really a clear indication that Dillon's going to be able to help us here in the future,” Lanning said. “He'll be a part of our team, but from a medical standpoint, I don't know if that's clear that he'd be able to.”

Linebacker Brayden Platt (Undisclosed)

Amid changes to the Oregon linebacker room with Bryce Boettcher hitting the NFL, Brayden Platt was an option to take on a bigger role in 2026. Platt, however, missed fall camp with an injury that he suffered during the spring.

“He's going to be limited for a while with the injury that he felt in the spring,” Lanning said. “I don't want to put a timeline on it, but he's going to be out for some time until we see where he's at and continue to progress and challenge himself.”

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