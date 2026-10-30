Oregon's Injury Report Sees One Addition Ahead of Northwestern

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning continues to express the need for consistency from his program as they look to finish the season strong. The Ducks have seen more consistent play on the defensive side of the field after their first loss of the season in Week 2. The offense, however, hasn’t seemed to find a groove.

Injuries have played a role in the Ducks’ offensive struggles. Quarterback Dante Moore exited in the second quarter in Week 5, sparking back-and-forth changes at the quarterback position. Meanwhile, the offensive line has featured a wide variety of players in the trenches amid injuries.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches his team before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive tackle Immanuel Iheancho’s shift to questionable and guard Dave Iuli being ruled out were the significant changes between the loss to Illinois and the first injury report. The two changes on the second injury report ahead of Northwestern are Iheanacho being removed from the list, indicating his availability, and the addition of receiver Iverson Hooks as questionable.

Below are all of the players listed as out and questionable. This is the second of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days ahead of the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 p.m. PT on Friday.

Oregon Ducks’ Injury Report vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Out

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Quarterback Dante Moore

Defensive Back Aaron Flowers

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Defensive Lineman Matthew Johnson

Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson

Offensive Lineman Dave Iuli

Questionable

Receiver Iverson Hooks

Oregon Ducks’ Offensive Line Injuries

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Matthew Johnson (55) and offensive lineman Dave Iuli (74) walk on the field after a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning updated the media with current injury statuses of defensive lineman Matt Johnson, Iuli and Iheanacho during his Wednesday presser.

“Yeah, so Matt is having surgery. He's going to be down for us,” Lanning said. “Same for Dave. Now he's been fighting through it, battling through it. Thought he might have some availability last week and was dressed for the game. He's been really tough, but the reality is he just wasn't able to perform, so he has surgery as well. (Iheanacho) is back practicing with us. We feel like we could have him back by the end of this week.”

The offensive line was dealt its first big injury during the Oklahoma State loss in Week 2 when guard Trent Ferguson sustained a knee injury. Lanning acknowledged that Ferguson’s injury was expected to be season-ending after he was just beginning to build momentum as a starter.

Iuli’s dealt with injury woes off and on, but appears to be sidelined for the near future following surgery. Kawika Rogers also worked through an injury ahead of the defeat to the Fighting Illini, before ultimately finding himself on the injury report for that one.

Luckily for the Ducks, Rogers is now off the injury report, and Iheanacho could also provide extra depth in the trenches with his availability against the Wildcats.

Quarterback Uncertainty With Dante Moore Out

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Continuity across position groups hasn’t helped Oregon’s attempts to find consistency offensively. Shifting along the offensive line has made it difficult for the Ducks to find a five-man unit they want to stick with, while the man under center has changed, too.

Lanning said on Monday that Moore isn’t expected back on the field in 2026 following his Week 4 concussion.

“He's still going to be a big part of this team and helping us move forward, finding opportunities for us to be better,” Lanning said. “I can tell you we're getting one of the best scout-team quarterback looks every single week in practice, and he looks good out there.”

Dylan Raiola started two of the three games at quarterback since Moore’s injury, while Brock Thomas started one and came off the bench in another.

“Yeah, consistency,” Lanning said about what he wants from the position. “And again, we got to be able to make sure that we can help create consistency with play calls. We've been a really good quarterback room off the bench. We haven't been a very good quarterback room consistently at the start of games.”

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Ismael Kante (26) defends during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola helped the Ducks to victory off the bench in the win over USC after Moore’s exit and led them to a comeback win over Nebraska in the fourth quarter. Thomas, on the other hand, performed well off the bench in the loss to UCLA. Neither backup have played with the same spark in their starts.

“And we have guys that are capable for us to be able to have success on the field,” Lanning added. “We're not the only team in the country that are playing with a different quarterback, right? So, we have to be able to do that at a high level. I think we have guys that can do that. We have to make sure, as coaches, we put them in position to do that.”

The Ducks lost to a backup Illinois quarterback amid an injury to starter Katin Houser. They’ll likely play a backup Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback on Nov. 7 with Will Sayin out. But against Northwestern, quarterback Aidan Chiles continues to lead a challenging Wildcats offense as starter.

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