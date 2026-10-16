Oregon Ducks Injury Report Carries Added Intrigue vs. Nebraska

The Oregon Ducks’ second loss of the season puts the program in must-win mode entering a pivotal matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

With coach Dan Lanning and his team searching for answers offensively, injury woes certainly haven’t helped the Ducks’ hopes of keeping their season alive. Dante Moore’s ‘Out’ designation on the injury report for the second week in a row raises questions about the starting quarterback position.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Oregon is without a starting safety in Aaron Flowers and continues to be without key receiver Jeremiah McClellan. The first injury report revealed that the Ducks’ receiver depth may have taken an additional hit, with all eyes waiting for Evan Stewart’s updated status on Thursday.

The only addition to the second injury report was offensive lineman Dave Iuli listedas probable after not being on the first report. Stewart's availability, however, moved from questionable to doubtful.

Below are the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. This is the second of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days ahead of the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 p.m. PT on Friday.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Out

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Quarterback Dante Moore

Safety Aaron Flowers

Running Back Simeon Price

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson

Doubtful

Wide receiver Evan Stewart

Probable

Offensive lineman Dave Iuli

Oregon’s Receiver Depth is Tested

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

McClellan was the first big loss at receiver for Oregon after being a late scratch right before the Portland State Vikings game. Lanning said that McClellan broke his foot in warmups.

The receiver was an option to be at the top of the depth chart in 2026 in his third season. He started his season with six receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos, before receiving the ball once for 20 yards in the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

McClellan continues to be listed as unavailable, while a Stewart absence could mean two of the Ducks’ top three receivers are out against the Cornhuskers. Stewart leads the Ducks in receptions (27), receiving yards (352) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (four) through five games. He’s scored in each of the last four outings.

If Stewart is out, that puts more pressure on sophomore Dakorien Moore. Moore also has four receiving touchdowns this season, along with 18 receptions for 311 yards.

Tight end Jamari Johnson is another explosive playmaker the Ducks hope to find amid offensive changes. Johnson has 12 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown in three games. He exploded for seven of those catches and 119 yards in the thrilling 41-27 win over the USC Trojans.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The issue will be getting the ball to Johnson and Moore. Johnson only received the ball once against UCLA after his monster performance the game prior, while Moore had four or fewer receptions in the last four games entering the Nebraska matchup.

“Jamari’s a guy that needs to be touching the ball, right? We've got some explosive players that need to be able to touch the ball,” Lanning admitted. “Dakorien Moore's a guy that needs to be touching the ball. Dierre Hill.”

Oregon’s quarterback doesn’t lack dangerous playmakers, even without McClellan and possibly Stewart. True freshman Messiah Hampton stepped up early in the season when Johnson missed a pair of games, and Jalen Lott is a five-star who debuted against the Bruins.

But taking care of the ball will be a key to the game, with or without Stewart.

“We had a lot less plays on offense than we had on defense because we turned the ball over,” Lanning said. “I think some of it starts there, but we can certainly find better ways to make sure that we get targets to players.”

Which Oregon Quarterback Gets the Start?

Quarterback Dylan Raiola received the start against UCLA after Moore missed the game in recovery from a concussion sustained in the second quarter against the Trojans.

Raiola impressed as a backup against Portland State and USC, but threw two interceptions and only completed six of 19 passes for 43 yards vs. the Bruins. If Lanning decides to roll with Raiola again, despite benching him against UCLA, the quarterback would face off against the team he transferred from in the offseason.

Brock Thomas, the Eugene native walk-on, kept the Ducks in the game late after entering in Raiola’s place following a late benching. Thomas threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-15 completions. The two stark performances raise questions about who will get the nod against a Cornhuskers squad that was narrowly handed its first loss of the team at the hands of the defending National Champions a week prior.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And Raiola and Thomas aren’t the only two contenders to start. Former four-star legacy recruit Akili Smith Jr. played late against the Vikings and threw for 31 yards on 2-for-4 completions. Lanning acknowledged that Smith is also under consideration.

“Absolutely, and Akili’s done a really good job, and he's probably the one that's the most different from a package standpoint and things that you can carry and do different with Akili,” Lanning said on Wednesday.

“But he has a really strong arm, been able to connect vertically on shots,” he added. “Obviously, his feet become a weapon, right, and are a real tool for us as well. But yeah, he's done a really good job.”

Ducks fans might not know who starts under center until kickoff on Saturday, and multiple quarterbacks could still get looks in the game. Oregon and Nebraska will have a late 8 p.m. PT kickoff at Autzen Stadium, as they meet for the first time as members of the Big Ten Conference.

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