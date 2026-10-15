Dan Lanning’s Akili Smith Jr. Comments Take on New Meaning With Dante Moore Out

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said he's been spending more time with the offense this week as the program sorts through its competition at quarterback.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming to Autzen Stadium for the first time since the Ducks joined the Big Ten, and it's possible they will face their former teammate in quarterback Dylan Raiola, who transferred to Oregon this offseason after two seasons in Lincoln.

oregon ducks transfer quarterback dylan raiola | jake bunn

It's also possible the Ducks start senior Eugene-native Brock Thomas... and sophomore Akili Smith Jr. shouldn't be overlooked.

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore officially is "out" on Oregon's injury report released Wednesday. Since Moore suffered a concussion on Sept. 26 against USC, the Ducks’ quarterback situation has become more complex.

Smith Jr.’s potential role becomes a more intriguing storyline for the Ducks, after recent comments from Lanning. Smith Jr.'s combination of mobility and downfield passing ability gives Oregon opportunities to build a different offensive package, or utilize his talents situationally.

Many Oregon fans have been clamoring to see Smith Jr. in action. He has deep ties to the Ducks program as the son of former Oregon quarterback Akili Smith Sr., who played for the Ducks in 1997 and 1998 before becoming the No. 3 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said About Akili Smith Jr.

Smith Jr. wears the jersey No. 11, the same as his father and also stands out physically at 6-5, 245 pounds.

“Absolutely, and Akili’s done a really good job and he's probably the one that's the most different from a from a package standpoint and things that you can carry and do different with Akili,” Lanning said.

“But he has a really strong arm, been able to connect vertically on shots. Obviously, his feet become a weapon," Lanning continued. "And are a real tool for us as well. But yeah, he's done a really good job.”

Smith Jr. has seen limited action this season, completing 2 of 4 passes for 31 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in one appearance in the 84-0 blowout over Portland State. His longest completion went for 20 yards. After redshirting without appearing in a game in 2025, Smith Jr. could now become a more intriguing option as Oregon navigates Moore’s absence.

Oct 8, 2000; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Akili Smith (11) on the bench during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Paul Brown Stadium. The Titans beat the Bengals 23-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule On Dylan Raiola

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was asked about the possibility of facing Raiola, and he didn’t feed into the storyline.

“I’m best if I talk about our team,” Rhule said.

The Cornhuskers face the challenge of preparing for multiple quarterbacks.

“When they had to make a change and they played the other two quarterbacks (Raiola, Thomas), the offense stays very similar,” Rhule said. “When you watch them, the backs are great. They’ve got elite skill. But to me, it’s not necessarily as much the quarterback, all the quarterbacks are talented.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It's just really like, ‘Hey, who poses a zone read running threat?’ Cause I think that changes a little bit of how you play - you know - who poses a quarterback draw threat,” Rhule continued.

That’s where Smith Jr. becomes especially intriguing. Rhule pointed to quarterback mobility as something that changes Nebraska’s approach, and Lanning specifically called Smith Jr.’s feet a weapon.

How Did The Ducks Get Here?

After Moore's injury, Raiola earned the starting role for the Ducks in a top-25 matchup against the Bruins. The former five-star recruit led the Ducks to glory against USC with two touchdown and 289 yards after stepping in for Moore. He debuted the week before that with perfect 11-for-11 completions.

Then against UCLA, Raiola had the worst performance of his career. He completed just six of 19 passes for 43 yards and threw two picks with one fumble. The Ducks’ offense scored just once with him on the field, and it was after the defense forced a fumble and set Oregon up at the one-yard line.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Thomas came in, the Ducks were able to find more of a rhythm. The former walk-on threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-15 completions to keep the Ducks within striking distance. Thomas previously led Oregon to victory in 2025 when coming in for Moore against the Wisconsin Badgers.

There will be plenty of emotions for Raiola as he faces his former team while trying to bounce back from being benched in front of a national audience. Thomas has shown he can provide a spark, and Smith Jr. offers a different wrinkle that Lanning clearly values.

As the Ducks wait for Moore, it will be worth watching to see Smith Jr.'s role, no matter who takes the first snap.

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