Dan Lanning Makes One Thing Clear About Jamari Johnson, Dakorien Moore

Coach Dan Lanning indicated with his comments during his Monday press conference that a handful of changes were coming within the Oregon Ducks’ offense after their second loss.

Among the many questions and concerns raised by the Ducks’ 17-15 defeat to the UCLA Bruins was why star tight end Jamari Johnson wasn’t receiving targets. Lanning promised on Monday that Johnson and other explosive playmakers will be receiving the ball moving forward.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson carries the ball and breaks a tackle by USC cornerback Chasen Johnson as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Increasing Tight End Jamari Johnson’s Involvement

Johnson stepped into the starting tight end role this season after Kenyon Sadiq became a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Between the flashes of explosive play that Johnson showed behind Sadiq in the depth chart in 2025 and having former tight ends coach Drew Mehringer moving into the offensive coordinator role, the expectation from the outside seemed to be that Johnson could produce similar numbers to what Sadiq had in 2025.

Johnson notched four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Boise State before missing two games with injury. Upon his return, Johnson took over against the USC Trojans with seven receptions for 119 yards.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) leaps over USC Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) while running after a catch during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it was a different story against the Bruins. Johnson only received the ball once for 13 yards. When the Ducks actively search for Johnson, the results continue to show that he is successfully producing.

“I think watch this week, and you can see that (he'll be targeted),” Lanning said. “But Jamari’s a guy that needs to be touching the ball, right? We've got some explosive players that need to be able to touch the ball. Dakorien Moore's a guy that needs to be touching the ball. Dierre Hill.”

Lanning noted that the three-and-outs and seven turnovers limited their opportunities on offense.

“We had a lot less plays on offense than we had on defense because we turned the ball over,” he added. “I think some of it starts there, but we can certainly find better ways to make sure that we get targets to players.”

Oregon Looking to Get Receiver Dakorien Moore Involved

Johnson wasn’t the only name that Lanning mentioned getting more touches. Sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore is another lethal weapon that Oregon fans have noticed isn’t being utilized as much as expected in the preseason.

Moore recorded 18 receptions for 311 yards and four touchdowns through five games. Like Johnson, Moore is helping the Ducks move down the field when called upon, but the receiver only caught the ball more than four times in the season opener, when he totaled six receptions.

"I mean, naturally, just as a ballplayer, I would say I speak for anybody when I say that we want the ball," Moore said on Tuesday.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There are a ton of chances that we get, especially in practice, where we make plays to show coach that we're one of those guys who need to be getting the ball,” he continued. “But I'm very blessed to be one of those players that (Lanning) highlighted for future opportunities to get the ball. So, I'm looking forward to it."

Moore, who was the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle and a former five-star, has yet to record a 100-receiving-yard performance with the Ducks. The closest he came was with 89 yards at No. 3 Penn State in 2025 when he totaled seven receptions, which is also his career high.

Offensive Changes

The 15 points that the Ducks put on the board against the Bruins are the lowest total since Sept. 3, 2022, against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. That was Lanning’s first game as coach. Even in loses to the 2024 and 2025 National Champions the last two seasons, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon’s offense still totaled over 20 points in all three defeats.

With the struggles to find the end zone, the seven turnovers and the trouble the quarterback room is experiencing in connecting with playmakers, Lanning is pressed with questions about changes in his staff.

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He provided a long answer on Monday during a tense exchange regarding internal changes.

“We continue to assess every evaluation or every piece that shows up on the field and how we can improve it,” Lanning said. “And that doesn't mean you throw out the baby with the bathwater necessarily in every situation. And solving problems is about what do you have as resources to solve those problems and the ability to do that. And that's my job.

“There's going to be some differences in the way that we operate and what we do, and there already is, and the way we've operated this week,” he added. “But as far as revealing like how we'll do that, what things will look like, I'm not going to share that with you guys.”

Mehringer, quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai and offensive line coach A’lique Terry are all names that Lanning defended in his response. Regardless of who, where and how changes occur, Lanning and players on the Ducks claim that they’re already doing things differently offensively. With another challenge against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, it’s to be seen if those changes include involving Johnson and Moore more often.

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