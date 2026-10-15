Dante Moore’s Status Isn’t Oregon’s Only Concern on Latest Injury Report

The Oregon Ducks’ second loss of the season at the hands of the No. 12 UCLA Bruins raised more questions than answers. With Oregon’s postseason hopes hanging on by a thread, one question arguably looms over the program more than any other: Who will be the starting quarterback in both the short and long term?

While Wednesday’s injury report provided an initial update on where quarterback Dante Moore stands in his return from a concussion sustained on Sept. 26 against USC, the Ducks’ quarterback woes are more complex than that.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning is tasked with deciding on a starting signal caller against the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Dylan Raiola’s two-interception performance led to a fourth-quarter benching in Week 6. Former walk-on Brock Thomas is one option to start, while second-year quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is a sleeper contender for the job.

In addition to Moore’s availability, Wednesday also offered clarity – and concern – on Oregon’s defensive back situation. Lanning told reporters ahead of the release that starting safety Aaron Flowers will be out for “the foreseeable future,” indicating the Ducks have another starting position to fill.

Below are the players listed as out and questionable. This is the first of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days ahead of the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Out

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Quarterback Dante Moore

Safety Aaron Flowers

Running Back Simeon Price

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson

Questionable

Wide receiver Evan Stewart

Oregon Ducks’ Quarterback Uncertainty Grows

oregon ducks dylan raiola ucla bruins benched brock thomas dante moore injury dan lanning bob chesney quarterback nebraska | Darby Winter

Lanning expressed the same sentiments about Moore’s status as he did ahead of UCLA during his media appearances before the injury report: the team would evaluate and do what’s best for him. Moore ultimately was still listed as out against the Cornhuskers. When asked about whether Thomas moved ahead of Raiola on the depth chart for the Nebraska game, he provided a vague response.

“Well, it'd be worth evaluating regardless,” Lanning said after the UCLA loss. “It'd be too early to make a decision there, but have to go back, evaluate the film, evaluate practice, and see what it looks like, and then see where Dante's at.”

Raiola seemed like he clear-cut candidate to start for the Ducks in a top-25 matchup against the Bruins. After all, the former five-star recruit led the Ducks to glory against USC with two touchdown and 289 yards after stepping in for Moore. He debuted the week before that with perfect 11-for-11 completions.

But Raiola didn’t look like that same quarterback vs. UCLA, when making history in the wrong way. He completed just six of 19 passes for 43 yards and threw two picks. The Ducks’ offense scored just once with him on the field, and it was after the defense set up shop at the one-yard line with a forced fumble.

Thomas, on the other hand, stepped in and threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-15 completions to keep the Ducks within striking distance. Thomas previously led Oregon to victory in 2025 when coming in for Moore against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Eugene native continues to show that he is a reliable option to calm the offense down. But will Lanning wave off Raiola’s uncharacteristic performance and give him another chance with potentially more upside?

“Yeah, timing is a piece of that. Operating what we're doing, and making sure that we can do it at a high level,” Lanning said on Wednesday about what he’s looking for. “And I think evaluating efficiency through practice, so you can take the practice results and let it carry right over to game results, right?”

“And be able to build off of okay, what's it look like in practice? Where's it been the most consistent? And grading that with a fine tooth comb, and then making sure you have as many guys prepared as possible, right, to be able to evaluate that,” he added.

Receiver Evan Stewart’s Status Provides Another Unknown

Oregon receiver Evan Stewart | Darby Winter

The big surprise on Wednesday’s report was receiver Evan Stewart being listed as questionable.

Stewart is up to 27 receptions for 352 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Ducks’ leading receiver notched five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Bruins.

Oregon is already with Jeremiah McClellan, who sustained a broken foot during warmups ahead of the 84-0 win over the Portland State Vikings. While Lanning has plenty of explosive playmakers in his arsenal, like former five-star Dakorien Moore, getting his quarterbacks to connect with them has already been an issue.

If Stewart does miss the Nebraska game, the Ducks could see true freshmen, such as Messiah Hampton or Jalen Lott, called upon to build instant chemistry with whoever the starting quarterback ends up being.

Oregon Still Searching for Options at Safety

Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers brings down USC tight end Mark Bowman as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of Moore, the Ducks have dealt with injury concerns at safety since the USC game. Flowers started alongside Koi Perich at the safety position in the first four games, notching 17 tackles and a pass deflection.

“Yeah, update on Aaron, (he) had surgery, so he's going to be done for the foreseeable future,” Lanning said. “Something that he tried to tough out. Credit to him. Sometimes you can play through that, but you're probably not going to play as well. But it's one of those ones where it made sense to get it repaired for him.”

Veteran safety Peyton Woodyard earned snaps in Flowers’ absence against UCLA, as well as true freshman Devin Jackson. Lanning said the two safeties showed mixed results in that game, but are continuing to show improvement.

Redshirt freshman Trey McNutt and true freshman Jett Washington are other names to note at the position if the team decides to give the underclassmen more reps.

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