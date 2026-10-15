Four Oregon Ducks Who Could Help Fill the Void After Aaron Flowers’ Injury

Plenty of attention surrounds the uncertainty of the Oregon Ducks’ quarterback position, with Dante Moore listed as out for the second straight week, as well as the offensive line, with still no solid five-man rotation in sight.

But another Oregon starting position with question marks is flying under the radar: safety. Coach Dan Lanning admitted on Wednesday that junior defensive back Aaron Flowers would be out “for the foreseeable future” after getting surgery and missing the loss to the No. 12 UCLA Bruins.

Oregon Fighting Ducks' Dierre Hill Jr., left, can’t quiet evade the touch from Combat Duck’s Aaron Flowers during the first half of the Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That leaves one starting spot next to transfer safety Koi Perich available for the taking. Peyton Woodyard and Devin Jackson were among the names who saw opportunities against the Bruins, but Lanning’s response to how they performed didn’t necessarily clarify who would take over in Flowers’ absence.

“What am I about to say? You know, some good, some bad,” Lanning said about Woodyard and Jackson against UCLA. “Yeah, I mean it's that, but I think you look at where we at total in the game. I think there was some real positive.”

“Touchdown run that we gave up that we fit wrong at safety that we should have had an extra hat there, but there was some positive,” he added. “There's still room for improvement from both. But I think there's some bright spots there, and certainly happy with the growth and what that's looked like if we continue to grow. I think you can see all those guys.”

With seven games left in the regular season, here are four players who could claim the starting role if Flowers is out for an extended time.

Junior Peyton Woodyard

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard scores off an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Woodyard is the veteran option at the position to step into a starting role. He totaled 13 tackles and two pass deflections through five games, including four tackles against the Bruins.

The junior safety has spent all three seasons with the Ducks. After posting nine tackles as a freshman in 2024, Woodyard notched a career-high 22 tackles in 2025, along with a pick-six against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Woodyard’s production off the bench is not too far off what Flowers had through four games, with 17 tackles and a pass deflection. If the Ducks are looking for an experienced option as they’re in need of wins, Woodyard is the best bet.

Freshman Devin Jackson

The last three players on this list are if defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and Lanning decide to give their young guys a longer leash. The more that Oregon’s College Football Playoff chances decrease, the more wiggle room the Ducks have to fully lean into development and give their underclassmen room to make mistakes as they build for the future.

Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2026 cycle. Coming out of Florida as one of the top safeties in the class, Jackson showed his potential as a senior for The First Academy. He finished with 15 tackles and three interceptions in 10 games, including a pick-six, in 2025.

The true freshman’s first stats came against UCLA, where he recorded two solo tackles. Jackson’s inclusion in a high-stakes Bruins matchup indicate that he’s an underclassman who’s already earned enough trust in practice to play in a top-25 battle.

Freshman Jett Washington

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five-star recruit in the 2026 class, Jett Washington, is perhaps the fan favorite choice to earn a larger role down the stretch of Big Ten play.

Washington recorded stats in both the Boise State and Portland State games. The 84-0 win over the Vikings is where Ducks fans truly got a glimpse of his raw athletic talent. Washington intercepted two passes and forced a fumble for a total of three turnovers.

The consensus top-five safety in his recruiting class finished his senior season at Bishop Gorman High School with four interceptions and 48 tackles. His small sample size in college seemingly indicates that the success he had in high school can translate to the next level when given the opportunity.

Redshirt Freshman Trey McNutt

Last on the list is Trey McNutt, who is between veteran status and true freshman status. McNutt didn’t play a single snap as a true freshman in 2025 due to a broken leg sustained in fall camp, but has experienced multiple offseasons within the Oregon system.

McNutt recorded stats against Portland State and UCLA. He’s up to three tackles in his young collegiate career. Like Washington, McNutt is a former five-star recruit who entered the defensive back room with plenty of upside coming out of high school.

The redshirt freshman may not have had an opportunity to yet showcase his capabilities on game day, but he does have more time within the Ducks’ system under his belt while also having the potential to be a long-term solution at safety.

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