Oregon Ducks Injury Report Confirms Fan Concerns

The Oregon Ducks are getting ready for their upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl, with the winner earning a spot in the national championship game.

Kickoff in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT. Here is the injury report for the Ducks.

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, left, stiff arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during the second quarter Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out

0 Daylen Austin, Defensive Back

0 Jordon Davison, Running Back

2 Kingston Lopa, Defensive Back

3 Kyler Kasper, Wide Receiver

3 Sione Laulea, Defensive Back

7 Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

14 Justius Lowe, Wide Receiver

15 Solomon Davis, Defensive Back

20 Makhi Hughes, Running Back

21 Da'Jaun Riggs, Running Back

27 Jayden Limar, Running Back

78 Gernorris Wilson, Offensive Line

Ducks Running Back Room Takes Major Hit

Oregon’s running back room has taken a major hit during this playoff run. In addition to losing Jayden Lamar and Makhi Hughes to the transfer portal, Oregon will also be without Jordon Davison due to injury.

They will now need even more out of Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr. if hey want to advance.

Oregon is coming off a dominant 23-0 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl. The Ducks defense led the way, shutting out Texas Tech and allowing just 215 total yards.

The Ducks have not put themselves in a position to beat the only team that was able to beat them this season, Indiana. The Hoosiers beat Oregon 30-20 at Autzen Stadium back in October and has not lost a game all year long.

Indiana took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in impressive fashion in their last game, beating them 38-3 in the Rose Bowl.