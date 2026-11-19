Oregon Ducks' Injury Report Before Michigan State Presents Lengthy List
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The No. 13 Oregon Ducks continue to pick up positive momentum down the stretch of the regular season, but the ramped-up action hasn’t come without injuries.
The Ducks hit the road for their final regular season away game against the Michigan State Spartans. While Oregon will face a very banged up Michigan State team – especially at the quarterback position – it will be without multiple key starters in its own right.
The Ducks’ first availability report on Tuesday saw linebacker Jerry Mixon listed as questionable, defensive lineman Bear Alexander listed as out and running back Jordon Davison listed as out for the third consecutive week. Nothing changed for Wednesday's second availability report.
Below are all of the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. This is the second of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days before the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday.
Oregon Ducks' Injury Report vs. Michigan State Spartans
Out
- Running Back Jordon Davison
- Quarterback Dante Moore
- Defensive Back Aaron Flowers
- Inside Linebacker Brayden Platt
- Outside Linebacker Teitum Tuioti
- Defensive Lineman Matthew Johnson
- Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson
- Offensive Lineman Dave Iuli
Questionable
- Inside Linebacker Jerry Mixon
Probable
- Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander
Big Ten Features Another Injured Quarterback Matchup
This will be the third game in Big Ten play this season that Oregon enters with both injuries to both starting quarterbacks. Illinois freshman Michael Clayton II handed Oregon its third loss, while the Ducks gave Ohio State freshman quarterback Luke Fahey his second consecutive loss.
Oregon also comes off a game against the Michigan Wolverines that saw two quarterbacks play, while UCLA starter Nico Iamaleava exited the matchup with the Ducks with an injury. This game will feature Michigan State starter Alessio Milivojevic unavailable and Spartans backup Cam Fancher continues to be questionable with a knee injury.
“Sometimes you got to work through that and figure out what that looks like,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about quarterback uncertainty in the Big Ten. “And when now we have one that's playing at a really, really high level, they have some guys that are capable, and all of them are a little bit different.”
“But ultimately, I've said this too: you don't all of a sudden, install a different offense for a new quarterback. So, you had to prepare for multiple guys, see what it's going to look like,” he added. “We've been able to see a few different guys this season. And that certainly played out, and that's a lot of what's happened in college football this year.”
If Fancher also misses the game against the Ducks, true freshman Kayd Coffman started earlier this season against the Bruins. Coffman recorded 42 yards on 4-for-10 passing, with a touchdown and an interception in that start.
Oregon Gets Positive Bear Alexander, Douglas Utu Updates
The encouraging news on Tuesday for Oregon was that Alexander was probable and that offensive lineman Douglas Utu, who appeared banged up in Oregon’s win over the Michigan Wolverines, didn’t even appear on the report.
Lanning responded to questions about the Ducks’ injuries on Monday. The Big Ten availability report was released a day earlier than usual for Oregon with the game taking place on a Friday, instead of a Saturday.
“We’ll have our injury report on Wednesday, like always. But Doug (Utu) was able to do some things today. I think he's going to be in good shape,” he said. “Jordon (Davison’s) out of his boot now and moving.”
Alexander posted a picture of his twisted ankle after the 31-7 victory against the Wolverines. The play that left him banged up raised concern given that he’s a key part of the Ducks’ defense and Oregon already lost EDGE Teitum Tuioti that and injury that’s expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.
“It was a unique play, and he's a tough guy,” Lanning said about where Alexander picked it up. “I mean, that's one of those ones where I mean, I think it speaks to him going in, getting taped up, and saying, ‘I want to get back in the game.’ And again, at this point in the year, there's a lot of guys that have rolled ankles, but that was that was a pretty significant one.”
“You limit him at the beginning of the week. You see what he's able to do, and obviously we want to put him out there with his best foot forward,” he continued. “But I think it speaks to his toughness. I think the fumble that he created actually happened after. And Bear’s had an outstanding season. He's playing really good technique for us.”
“He's really dominated and gotten better, better, dominating and doing his job for the team. And he's made us better,” he added. “So proud for a guy to be able to have a tough moment like that, where a lot of people probably don't go back in, and he's able to go back in and still make an impact on the game.”
Alexander’s injury designation indicates that there were positive signs in practice at the beginning of the week that continue to put him in a favorable position to play on Friday.
Linebacker Jerry Mixon Added to ‘Questionable’ List
Another concern from the Wolverines game came at the linebacker position. Mixon didn’t appear on the injury report at any point entering that contest, but was absent in the game. Lanning provided the reminder that Mixon picked up a knock during the Ohio State game.
“Practiced throughout all week,” Lanning said after the Michigan game. “If you guys remember, got dinged up last week in the game, and then really practiced all week, fine, and then just got tweaked in warmups there to the point where it wasn't really even on our injury report and expected to be able to have him.”
“But he's super tough. He wanted to be out there playing, but it was more of a precaution on our part,” he added. “And I think he's going to be fine and available. It's just kind of a weird deal there in warmups.”
Even though the postgame update seemed positive, the initial injury reports tell a different story heading to Michigan State. Mixon recorded 42 tackles, an interception and two pass deflections through nine games as a starter.
Junior linebacker Dylan Williams played in Mixon’s place, totaling 11 tackles and a forced fumble. He also notched eight tackles against Ohio State with increased snaps.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23