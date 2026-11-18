The surging No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) bring a three-game winning streak into East Lansing for a Friday night showdown with the Michigan State Spartans (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten).

The Ducks are coming off a resounding 31-7 win over Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) in a game they never trailed. Meanwhile, Michigan State has lost seven of its last eight games, with its lone win coming vs. its cross-state rival, the Wolverines.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Michigan Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning’s squad finds itself heavily favored over the Spartans on the road, thanks to an Oregon offense that is peaking at just the right time. Although the point spreads vary slightly, the major sportsbooks view Oregon as at least a two-touchdown favorite when the Ducks kick off Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Spartans Betting Odds

Oregon enters Friday night’s contest as a 16.5-point favorite over Michigan State, per BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel. All three books have set the over/under at 44.5 points.

Oregon is 5-5 against the spread this season but has covered in each of their last three games, wins over Northwestern, No. 14 Ohio State and Michigan.

The Ducks are also 2-2 against the spread on the road and 4-5 in games when they’re favored. They’ve exceeded the spread in six of their 10 games, while Michigan State has finished under in eight of its 10 games.

Oregon’s Offensive Resurgence

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore catches a pass for a first down against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s offense has resembled an entirely different unit since Lanning dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and placed play-calling duties in the hands of assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson.

In the three weeks after Johnson took over against Northwestern, the Ducks have racked up 1,303 total yards, 13 touchdowns and 106 points, for an average of 434.3 yards and 35.3 points per game.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola has flourished in the new system, throwing for 934 yards and nine touchdowns, while wide receiver Dakorien Moore leads the Big Ten over that stretch with 285 yards and four touchdowns with a score in all three games.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite its sub-.500-record, Michigan State ranks No. 41 in the nation in total defense, allowing 336.5 yards per game. The Spartans have improved against the run recently, holding Michigan to 2.1 yards per carry and Washington to 2.0, for a run defense that ranks 50th in the country (132.8).

But Michigan State has struggled to shut down opposing passing games with a defensive team passing efficiency rating of 136.5 (No. 90 in the FBS).

The Spartans’ real issues have come via an offense that ranks No. 134 in the nation in total offense (297.1 yards per game) and could be forced to turn to third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman because of injuries to quarterbacks Alessio Milivojevic and Cam Fancher.

Whether or not any of them can thwart the Ducks’ first-ever win in four tries at Spartan Stadium remains to be seen when No. 13 Oregon and Michigan State kick off at 5 p.m. PST on Friday in East Lansing.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.