The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) look to secure their first-ever win at Spartans Stadium in East Lansing on Friday night against the Michigan State Spartans (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten).

It’ll be the first meeting between the two programs since 2024, when the Ducks won 31-10 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, their first season in the Big Ten. Now, it’s the Spartans turn to host the Ducks, looking to earn another signature win in their first season under coach Pat Fitzgerald and spoil the Ducks College Football Playoff aspirations.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans enter their Senior Day matchup at Spartan Stadium with several injuries, which have held them back in key games that could’ve gone their way. Among these concerns is the quarterback, as it’s still a mystery who the Spartans will start Friday night against the Ducks. Here are five things to know about Michigan State’s quarterback conundrum ahead of Friday night’s regular-season home finale against the Ducks.

1. Starting Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic Is Out Against Oregon

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) calls a play during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For just the second time this season, the Spartans will play a game without their starting quarterback, Alessio Milivojevic, as he suffered a left arm injury in Michigan State’s 21-14 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The one other game where Milivojevic didn’t start this season was in the Spartans' 28-10 road loss to the No. 4 UCLA Bruins on Oct. 24. As the Spartans' starting quarterback this season, Milivojevic has thrown for 1,559 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

2. Backup Cam Fancher Finished Washington Game But Is Now Questionable With Knee Injury

Nov 14, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Cam Fancher (2) sprints for the sidelines against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Milivojevic went down with a left arm injury against the Huskies, the Spartans played backup quarterback Cam Fancher for the remainder of the loss, and he finished throwing for 134 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 14 of 22 passes.

However, Fancher is now questionable for Friday night’s game against the Ducks with a knee injury, another crushing blow for the Spartans' offense.

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3. Cam Fancher Brings 28 Career Starts and More Than 1,300 Career Rushing Yards

Michigan State’s Cam Fancher throws a pass before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fancher has six years of experience as a collegiate quarterback with four different schools, including the Marshall Thundering Herd (2021-23), the Florida Atlantic Owls (2024), the UCF Knights (2025), and the Michigan State Spartans (2026).

In those six seasons, Fancher has thrown for 5,820 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He’s also proven to be a talented runner, as he’s rushed for over 1,300 yards in his six seasons across four different schools.

4. True Freshman Kayd Coffman Already Started Once When Both Veterans Were Out

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) throws a pass during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Fancher is unable to go on Friday night for the Spartans, Michigan State will likely turn to true freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman, who would be making his first career home start. Coffman has already started a game this season for the Spartans, which was against the Bruins.

In that loss to the Bruins, Coffman finished with 42 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 4-for-11 passes. Coffman is a former three-star quarterback, per 247Sports, out of East Kentwood High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

5. Michigan State Is Also Dealing With Injuries At Running Back, Receiver, Tight End, and Left Guard

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards RB NiJhay Burt CB is helped off the sideline after suffering an injury against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback isn’t the only position that has been hit with injuries this season for Michigan State. The Spartans have been without star running back Cam Edwards, who suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Michigan State’s 31-13 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 26.

Ahead of Friday night’s game against the Ducks, wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. is questionable. At tight end, Jayden Savoury and Joe Caudill are both out, and Brennan Parachek is questionable. Offensive line injuries include Tristan Comer, who is out, and Connor Moore, who is questionable.

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