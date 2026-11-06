Oregon Ducks' Injury Report Sees No Changes Before Ohio State

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks have made headlines with injury news ahead of a much-anticipated matchup against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

While Ducks fans received the unfortunate news on Wednesday that lead running back Jordon Davison would miss the game, they also learned that wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan could make his return after a long injury layoff. Additionally, the first injury report revealed that tight end Andrew Olesh would be out. The second injury report didn't feature any changes.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Below are all of the players listed as out and probable. This is the second of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days before the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 p.m. PT on Friday.

Oregon Ducks' Injury Report vs. Ohio State

Out

Running Back Jordon Davison

Quarterback Dante Moore

Wide Receiver Messiah Hampton

Tight Andrew Andrew Olesh

Defensive Back Aaron Flowers

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Defensive Lineman Matthew Johnson

Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson

Offensive Lineman Dave Iuli

Probable

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan Could Provide Oregon With a Boost

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClellan entered the season with expectations that he’d be one of the team’s leading receivers. He confirmed that in the season opener, when he recorded 150 yards and a touchdown on six receptions, averaging 25 yards per catch.

But McClellan hasn’t played since Sept. 12. He prepared to suit up against the Portland State Vikings in Week 3, before sustaining a broken foot in warmups that sidelined him through the rest of September and throughout the month of October.

A possible return to the field comes at an ideal time for the Ducks. One, he’s shown his ability to rise to the occasion when he tallied 83 yards and a touchdown in the College Football Playoff against James Madison in 2025.

Additionally, Oregon’s receiver position has featured inconsistency with absences and injuries. Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore have led the receiver room with McClellan gone, but even Stewart missed a pair of games, while Moore did get a brief injury scare at the end of the Week 9 win over Northwestern.

Freshman Messiah Hampton continues to be listed as out, which could provide McClellan more opportunity to receive targets if he sees the field on Saturday. Moore is the receiver entering with the most momentum after notching 128 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats, while freshman Jalen Lott is another younger player who could provide depth.

Andrew Olesh Addition Delivers Hit to Tight End Depth

Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other end of injury news, Olesh is ruled out. While Jamari Johnson occupies the top spot on the depth chart, Olesh is still a key depth piece at the tight end position that Oregon will miss against Ohio State.

Olesh tallied receptions in back-to-back games against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Portland State Vikings when Johnson missed time with an injury. He recorded his first collegiate touchdown against the Vikings and is up to three receptions for 32 yards in 2026.

Johnson has proved to be a consistent force at tight end throughout the season and has been hard to keep off the field. He’s up to three touchdowns and 328 yards on 26 receptions. Still, if coach Dan Lanning decides to look to a different player at tight end, the next man up would likely be true freshman Kendre Harrison amid Olesh’s absence.

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