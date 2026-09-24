Oregon Ducks Injury Report Reveals Concerns to Monitor vs. USC Trojans

A top-25 matchup between the No. 20 Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 USC Trojans at the LA Memorial Coliseum will see key offensive players on both sides of the action missing.

The Ducks’ first official injury report in Big Ten action was released Wednesday night. Per Big Ten guidelines, the Ducks must list all players, questionable and out, by 5 p.m. PT each day, beginning three days before the game.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The first of four injury reports ahead of the trip to Southern California featured several expected injuries.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. USC Trojans

Out

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Running Back Simeon Price

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson

Doubtful

Receiver Jalen Lott

Questionable

Tight end Jamari Johnson

Tight end Kendre Harrison

Probable

Cornerback Carl Williams IV

Oregon Receiver Depth Takes Another Hit

The news that receiver Jeremiah McClellan would likely be out for an extended time raised questions about who the Ducks will go to at the receiver position in the meantime. Coach Dan Lanning addressed McClellan’s injury on Monday after he missed the win over Portland State despite warming up.

“J-Mac's going to be down for a little bit of time,” Lanning said. “Broke his foot there in pregame, kind of a weird deal, and fortunately, he's a tough guy, and certainly somebody that we relied on and will rely on in the future. So, it's just a matter of when we can be able to get him back.”

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClellan recorded one touchdown and 170 receiving yards on seven receptions through two games to start the season. Oregon has plenty of depth at receiver with McClellan out, but might need to rely more heavily on freshmen now.

Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart are still expected to continue their roles at the top of the depth chart. Who’s behind them is less cut and dry. True freshman Messiah Hampton is perhaps the leading candidate after starring against Portland State. Hampton posted his first two collegiate touchdowns in that game. The previous week, he logged three receptions, with playmaking tight end Jamari Johnson out with injury.

Other injuries have been noted, such as receivers Jalen Lott and Dillon Gresham, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, linebacker Brayden Platt and offensive lineman Trent Ferguson, and have been public for several weeks, even though this is the first official injury report of the season. Gresham and Cumberland were notably absent from the Wednesday injury report.

Lanning provided hopeful updates on Monday for Lott, Johnson, cornerback Carl Williams IV (who missed Week 3) and tight end Kendre Harrison (who exited late in Week 3). In Williams’ case, he didn’t waste much time saying that he expected the defensive back’s return at USC.

The Oregon coach said that Harrison, Johnson and Lott had been practicing, with their timetables still unclear at the point of his presser.

Key Injuries on the USC Trojans

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on a 9-yard touchdown rexeption against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though missing McClellan and possibly Johnson isn’t ideal, it isn’t like the Trojans have a clean injury report.

USC received big news ahead of their Big Ten opener at Rutgers in Week 3: true freshman receiver Trent Mosley was expected to miss multiple games. Mosley was on a tear to begin his collegiate career, logging four touchdowns and receiving 13 passes for 255 yards and a 19.6 average.

Within the secondary, which will be tasked with defending Oregon’s receivers in coverage, received multiple knocks against the Scarlet Knights. Cornerback Jontez Williams spent part of the second half in the medical tent, while nickel Alex Graham sustained an injury in the first half that kept him on the sidelines.

USC coach Lincoln Riley provided promising updates on Tuesday by saying that both are pushing through and that they hope to have them back “right away.” Williams himself spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that he feels fine.

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