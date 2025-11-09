Oregon Ducks Receive Injury Update on Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore
Despite Saturday's 18-16 road win over the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks have recently taken several injury blows to their wide receiver room. One of those wide receivers who has recently dealt with injuries is Dakorien Moore, who missed Saturday's game against the Hawkeyes after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Dakorien Moore Injury Update
While Moore missed Saturday's game, Oregon fans received a positive update on his injury. Initial reports regarding his injury had many fans fearing the worst; however, Moore is expected not to miss the remainder of the season, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz
Moore has been a reliable option at wide receiver for Oregon's offense throughout this season, as he leads the team in receiving with 443 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions. Moore has also shown his speed and talent as a runner, with 4 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks this season.
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries To Dakorien Moore, Kenyon Sadiq, Alex Harkey
MORE: What Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Said About Oregon Ducks' Game-Winning Drive
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Comments on Officiating in Ducks' Win Over Iowa
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Moore came to Oregon as a five-star recruit and was rated the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. Following wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.'s injury against Iowa, the Ducks had to rely on several other players to beat the Hawkeyes. Wide receivers who have stepped up against Iowa in the absence of Moore and Bryant include Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan.
Recent Injuries to Oregon Wide Receivers
Moore isn't the only wide receiver who could be back soon for the Ducks. Wide receiver Evan Stewart is also expected to make his return to Oregon's offense after suffering a torn patellar tendon in the offseason.
Last season with the Ducks, Stewart made 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. His contributions to the Ducks' offense helped lead Oregon to an undefeated 13-0 regular season and a Big Ten Championship in their first year in the conference.
Health of Oregon's Wide Receivers Crucial to CFP Chase
The health of Oregon's wide receivers is crucial moving forward for the Ducks, especially in their chase to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. In Saturday's win against Iowa, the Ducks were able to gut out a win without two of their best wide receivers.
Now, imagine what damage Oregon's offense can do if its wide receivers are at full strength. Following the road win against Iowa, Oregon will return home to Autzen Stadium to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night.
The Ducks will also have a crucial home game against the No. 19 USC Trojans with playoff aspirations on Nov. 22 in Eugene. Oregon will close out the regular season on the road against the Washington Huskies in Seattle on Nov. 29. Oregon's path to the playoff is simple: win the next three games, and they are in.