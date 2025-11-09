Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Receive Injury Update on Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes 18-16 without leading wide receiver, Dakorien Moore, after he suffered a knee injury in practice. Still, Oregon recently received a positive injury update on Moore.

Caden Handwork

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Despite Saturday's 18-16 road win over the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks have recently taken several injury blows to their wide receiver room. One of those wide receivers who has recently dealt with injuries is Dakorien Moore, who missed Saturday's game against the Hawkeyes after suffering a knee injury in practice.

Dakorien Moore Injury Update

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While Moore missed Saturday's game, Oregon fans received a positive update on his injury. Initial reports regarding his injury had many fans fearing the worst; however, Moore is expected not to miss the remainder of the season, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz

Moore has been a reliable option at wide receiver for Oregon's offense throughout this season, as he leads the team in receiving with 443 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions. Moore has also shown his speed and talent as a runner, with 4 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks this season.

Moore came to Oregon as a five-star recruit and was rated the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. Following wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.'s injury against Iowa, the Ducks had to rely on several other players to beat the Hawkeyes. Wide receivers who have stepped up against Iowa in the absence of Moore and Bryant include Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan.

Recent Injuries to Oregon Wide Receivers

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore isn't the only wide receiver who could be back soon for the Ducks. Wide receiver Evan Stewart is also expected to make his return to Oregon's offense after suffering a torn patellar tendon in the offseason.

Last season with the Ducks, Stewart made 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. His contributions to the Ducks' offense helped lead Oregon to an undefeated 13-0 regular season and a Big Ten Championship in their first year in the conference.

Health of Oregon's Wide Receivers Crucial to CFP Chase

The health of Oregon's wide receivers is crucial moving forward for the Ducks, especially in their chase to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. In Saturday's win against Iowa, the Ducks were able to gut out a win without two of their best wide receivers.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Now, imagine what damage Oregon's offense can do if its wide receivers are at full strength. Following the road win against Iowa, Oregon will return home to Autzen Stadium to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night.

The Ducks will also have a crucial home game against the No. 19 USC Trojans with playoff aspirations on Nov. 22 in Eugene. Oregon will close out the regular season on the road against the Washington Huskies in Seattle on Nov. 29. Oregon's path to the playoff is simple: win the next three games, and they are in.

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

