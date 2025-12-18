Dan Lanning Breaks Down Oregon’s Strength in Numbers Amid Injuries

Fans are eagerly waiting for the No. 5 Oregon Ducks' first-round College Football Playoff matchup at Autzen Stadium on Saturday against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes. Oregon, appearing in the CFP for the second consecutive season, aims to make a run at its first national championship in school history.

This season's path to the CFP differed from last year's, when the Ducks finished with a 13-0 regular season record, which featured a Big Ten Championship victory. In 2025, the Ducks finished the regular season with an 11-1 record, and their strength in numbers was on display as Oregon suffered several injuries on offense throughout the season.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field for their game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the playoff on the horizon, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about the team's strength in numbers this season, while overcoming injuries, and how it can help the Ducks make a run to a national championship.

What Dan Lanning Said

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On How Strength in Numbers Helps Them in the Playoff:

"You want everybody to be ready for their opportunity when it comes. But there's been moments in the past where an injury happens, and there’s a huge slide off. There’s a big difference, and who’s out in the field for you and what’s going to look like. I think our coaches have done a really good job adapting the personnel that’s available,” Lanning said.

“And I think our players have done a great job stepping up and saying, ‘Okay, I’m the next guy up. I’m ready to go for those moments.’ And when you have that, you’re able to have success,” Lanning continued.

“So, strength in numbers been huge for us, bigger this year than any other year, as far as guys that are able to play winning football. I know I said that going into fall camp, and I feel like we have a lot of guys who can play winning football, and that’s really shown up for us this season.”

Oregon's Notable Injuries On Offense This Season

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The highlight of Oregon’s injuries this season has been at the wide receiver position with offensive stars Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Gary Bryant Jr. Stewart has missed the entire regular season for the Ducks. Moore and Bryant Jr. have been sidelined since Oregon’s 18-16 road win over the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Face Escalating Flood Risk as Playoff Game Approaches



MORE: Bo Nix and Justin Herbert Push Toward NFL Playoffs as Former Ducks Thrive

MORE: JMU Quarterback Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon, Flashy Uniforms, Autzen Stadium

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

During their absence, wide receiver Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan have stepped up for the Ducks, along with tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Their performances were extremely valuable in Oregon’s two pivotal wins to end the regular season against the No. 16 USC Trojans and Washington Huskies. The three aim to build off their successful end to the season in the playoff for Oregon.

Why Possible Return Of Oregon's Offensive Stars Strengthens National Title Hopes

Oregon’s receiver Evan Stewart, left, quarterback Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore dance during an open practice session leading up to their first-round CFP game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the status of Moore, Stewart, and Bryant Jr. still undetermined for Oregon’s first-round matchup against James Madison, still to be decided, the Ducks will continue to rely on their strength in numbers to make a run in the playoff.

The return of Moore, Stewart, and Bryant Jr. to practice on Monday, however, is a positive sign that the three are working towards a return to game action in the CFP. With three of Oregon’s top offensive weapons back for the playoff, it gives the Ducks an even better chance of bringing the first national championship to Eugene.

Oregon faces James Madison on Saturday at Autzen Stadium, with the winner advancing to play the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV.

Recommended Articles