Oregon Ducks Injury Update Before Pivotal Road Test Against Iowa
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks and No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes are squaring off in a pivotal matchup with College Football Playoff implications on the line as the season reaches November. Both Oregon and Iowa had a week off before their matchup in week 11, giving both teams a chance to get some well-earned rest and recovery.
Still, some lingering injury questions remain for Oregon as the Ducks look to handle business on the road against Iowa. What's the status of Oregon running back Jayden Limar and defensive back Sione Laulea? Laulea was a surprise addition to the Ducks' availability report before Oregon faced Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, the returns of star wide receiver Evan Stewart and freshman defensive back Trey McNutt are unknown. Combined with the stormy weather expected in Iowa, the Ducks are unlikely to rush either Stewart or McNutt back to action against the Hawkeyes. However, their participation level in pregame warmups could be something to monitor moving forward.
This article will be updated with the official availability reports from both teams at 10:30 a.m. PT.
Jayden Limar
Oregon running back Jayden Limar is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has caused him to miss the Ducks' past few games. While Oregon's running back room is a deep one, thanks to freshmen standouts Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., Limar is part of that depth. His experience might also be key down the stretch for the Ducks.
Limar has been on Oregon's availability report since week 8.
Sione Laulea
An unexpected addition to Oregon's availability report before Wisconsin, Laulea's status is relatively unknown heading into the Iowa game. The Ducks have a deep defensive backfield, giving Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff no reason to rush Laulea back into action.
Still, Laulea is one of the Ducks' more experienced defenders. His length and versatility might not be key against Iowa's run-heavy offense, but Oregon could miss him against a team like USC later in November.
Da'Juan Riggs
Oregon running back Da'Juan Riggs is dealing with a foot injury as he's been seen wearing a boot on his fight foot on the sidelines. Will the Ducks be getting Riggs back against Iowa, or will the running back load be carried by Noah Whittingon, Davison, and Hill?
Evan Stewart, Trey McNutt
Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Trey McNutt suffered offseason injuries that have kept them sidelined for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season. Lanning was optimistic about both Stewart and McNutt returning to the field at some point during the season, but the Oregon coach was unclear when.
A spot in the Big Ten Championship Game is unlikely at this point, but if the Ducks are able to make the CFP, they could be getting some reinforcements by way of Stewart and McNutt.
Oregon Ducks Week 9 Injury Report
Questionable
None
Out
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Jaun Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Out for Season
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman