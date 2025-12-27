Oregon Ducks Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks were back on the practice field preparing for their Orange Bowl matchup against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, and wide receiver Evan Stewart was not seen during the open portion of practice by media. With the Ducks set to compete in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, injury availability continues to be one of the most closely watched storylines.

Stewart’s absence stood out given Oregon’s recent injury concerns at the skill positions. The Ducks have been monitoring multiple offensive playmakers, including receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., along with running back Jordon Davison.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

The good news is, Moore, Bryant Jr. and Davison were observed participating in practice, offering some encouraging signs, even as Stewart’s status remains a question heading into the postseason matchup.

Moore and Bryant Jr. were participating in punt return drills. Davison was also practicing with the special teams.

Oregon’s receiving depth has been tested at various points this season, making practice participation particularly meaningful as the Ducks prepare for a Texas Tech defense that emphasizes pressure and physicality.

Evan Stewart's Injury Timeline

With kickoff approaching, Oregon’s injury picture appears mixed, and practice availability over the coming days will be closely monitored as the Ducks work toward having as many contributors ready as possible for the College Football Playoff stage.

There have been various reports that Stewart might make his season debut in the postseason. In the first round win over James Madison, Stewart did not play after being a "game time decision."

However, Stewart did receive a huge applause from Ducks fans when he caught his first pass during warmups. Stewart participated warmups in full pads but changed into street clothes and has yet to make his season debut after suffering a knee injury in June.

Stewart was a key part of Oregon’s passing attack last season when healthy, and a potential return could factor into how the Ducks structure their offensive approach in the Orange Bowl.

"I just love how the fans were cheering on Evan (Stewart) when he caught his first warmup pass that he caught in a long time. I was glad to see him back as well," Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said.

Oregon's Injuries

Oregon's injuries includes a long list of key players, some who were able to play on Dec. 20.

Ducks wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. returned from injury and sparingly played in the 51-34 win over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff. It was Moore's first game back after missing four games and Bryant Jr.'s debut after missing three games.

Moore finished with one catch for five yards but set up a key block and showed excellent physicality in the victory. Bryant Jr. did not record any stats. It's unclear if both were on a snap count. However, getting both back on the field is massive for a Ducks team about to face one of the best defenses in the country in Texas Tech.

"Yeah, Dakorien, Gary, everybody getting back, it is great to have all your weapons," Dante Moore said. "But I think the best thing with them and I'll always give them the credit is when they're not on the field playing or these past couple weeks haven't been participating as much, I think they've grown so much better being vocal in the film room and in the weight room,"

"Of course Dakorien is young, but he's got a lot of experience this year. He makes sure he's pushing Cooper (Perry.) He's making sure he's talking to (Jeremiah McClellan.) Gary, of course, the old-head in the room so he just talks and just keeps preaching game to the receivers. I feel like with them two not being able to play the past couple of weeks. They've grown being more vocal to the guys," Moore continued.

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan says his shoulder feels fine after getting banged up during the game. This is great news for the Ducks as McClellan led Oregon with a career-high six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. A highlight was a 20-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, marking the third score of his season and giving the Ducks an early boost in their playoff matchup. McClellan’s standout game showcased the Ducks' strength in numbers.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes and stiff arms James Madison Dukes safety Jacob Thomas (7) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon running back Jordon Davison was seen getting helped off the field in the fourth quarter, so his availability in practice is great news for Ducks fans.

Davison led Oregon on the ground with 90 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging an impressive nine yards per attempt. His dazzled with a 23-yard rush in the first quarter, marking his sixth 20-plus yard run of the season and showcasing his explosiveness. Davison’s big-play ability gave the Ducks an early edge and kept the offense moving consistently throughout the game.

Along with Stewart, Oregon defensive back Trey McNutt did not play after being a "game time decision."

The Ducks lead the nation with 91 plays of 20 or more yards this season, narrowly ahead of Texas Tech, which ranks second nationally with 90 explosive plays. The matchup sets the stage for a high-flying Orange Bowl, with both offenses capable of flipping the game quickly through big-play production.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal At The Orange Bowl

The Ducks are advancing to the Orange Bowl for the first time in program history, facing No. 4 Texas Tech on New Year’s Day in Miami, Fla. Oregon is one on eight teams left vying for a National Championship and the health of key players is trending mostly in the positive direction.

A win would send Oregon to the playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl to face either No. 1 Indiana or No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 9.