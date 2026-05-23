The One Oregon Game College Football Fans Won’t Want to Miss

The Oregon Ducks have a tough schedule ahead of them, as they continue to search for their first national championship trophy in college football. The Ducks will have plenty of games that will be tough challenges, but one game in particular stands out as must-see television.

The Oregon vs. Ohio State game scheduled for Nov 7, 2026, is a must-watch for fans of both the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes, along with fans of college football as a whole, for two reasons.

Receiver Jermiah Smith's Ability to Take Over

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have many talented players on the roster who could help them get past the Buckeyes in this contest, but they might not have the best player in this game. The best player in this matchup is arguably Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Smith finished last season with 1,243 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on just 87 receptions. Smith was the best wide receiver on the Buckeyes roster in 2026, and he is back for more, as he is expected to be a Heisman contender and Biletnikoff winner.

He is a player who can take the game over in a split second and can never be completely shut down. Instead, his talent level can only be limited, as he is one of the greatest college wide receivers in the history of college football. Not only is he one of the players to pay attention to, but his quarterback, Julian Sayin, is one to know, as he is one of the players who has mostly been compared to the Oregon Ducks gunslinger, Dante Moore.

Sayin finished last season with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also finished with 3,610 passing yards on the season, which was good enough to be considered a top 10 player in that category.

As for the Ducks, Moore was a top player in the nation, as he finished with 3,565 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. These two matching up is exactly what the Big Ten is all about, with quarterbacks like Moore and Sayin consistently representing the conference.

Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Defensively

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The firepower on the offensive side of the ball for both teams is undeniable, but the defensive side of the ball can't be overlooked. Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. is back for his sophomore season after he finished his first season with three interceptions and seven pass deflections.

Finney will have a tough task in this game, but if anyone can shut down the best player in college football, it would be him, with his great length and being one of the more rangy defenders.

As for the Buckeyes, they have a top college defender in the nation on their roster, as they are returning lockdown cornerback Devin Sanchez, who has the potential of playing on an island in this game. He is a player who could be the difference maker in this one for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game will determine where both teams stand in the Big Ten, and it will also determine some of the seeding when it comes to the college football playoff. In the most extreme situation, this game could determine whether one of the teams misses the playoffs as well, which isn't expected for either of the two teams this season.

The matchup is one fans won't want to miss due to the talent that will be in the game, along with it having huge playoff implications on the line.

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