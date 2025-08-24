Oregon Ducks Offensive Tackle Isaiah World's Interesting NIL, Transfer Portal Decision
The era of name, image, and likeness (NIL) that has blown up the world of college athletics, especially college football. Players are being offered six or even seven figure NIL contracts just to play at school for one year.
Due to the House vs. NCAA settlement in June, schools can directly share their revenue with it's student athletes. A decision like that will entirely alter how athletes are viewed in the coming years, as school and programs adjust.
Although even before the settlement, athletes had already been offered large NIL contracts from schools. Allegedly while Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World was being recruited in the transfer portal, he turned down an offer higher of $2 million dollar from another school, per ESPN's Max Olson.
Why Was World Offered So Much?
In terms of the offensive lineman market, World was a rarity because of his draft stock according to ESPN's Max Olson. World is a 6-8, 318-pounder projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft according to a recent ESPN mock draft.
"Tackles with that kind of early-round potential rarely hit the open market, and it's worth noting the highest bid might not always win out for pro prospects who are determined to maximize their potential and play for a title contender."- Max Olson, ESPN
Why Did He Choose Oregon?
Not many college football players can say they turned down more than a million dollars to play for team. World's contract is still unknown on the exact amount he signed for, but he did have to turn down that $2 million dollar contract in order to go to Oregon.
But why did he choose the Ducks?
During Oregon football media day's he credited his old high school teammate, and current Oregon defensive back Jahlil Florence for setting the scene in Eugene.
"Jahlil was one of the big reasons for me transferring. Because we go back all the way since high school...He gave me the rundown before I even came here of what it would take for me to play here. We would always talk during the offseason, and I would ask him what it’s like and stuff," World told reporters.
Now, World is set to start on the Ducks offensive line, trying to stay focused on living in the moment while at Oregon.
"Usually, I try my best not to pay attention to talks about rankings or any pre-draft rankings," World said. "I just try to take every day just being where my feet are and just going step by step."
What does this mean for the future?
This year marks the first season schools can directly pay their athletes, which could lead to market numbers to jump even higher. Athletes and their agents could start to gain more leverage in negotiations because school have more sources of money to offer.
Schools are already spending ten's of millions of dollars for rosters lasting in some cases just a single season, but their not always confident in the decisions they have made.
An anonymous Big Ten general manager told Olson, "You make some decisions you look back on where you're like, 'Damn it.' That was the market, the market was telling me to pay him that much. But was he worth that? You're going to have those. Every school in the country is looking at the same thing."
Week one of college is approaching, so teams, fans, and analysts will see if the money was truly worth spending for top recruits in the portal.