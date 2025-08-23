Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Recruit Explains Transfer Portal Decision
The Oregon Ducks retooled their roster through the transfer portal this offseason, which came amid some major movement on the recruiting trail that also featured major wins and losses for the program.
However, the situation surrounding five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele fell into both the portal and high school recruiting category, and was unique to say the least.
After committing to the Ducks in December and enrolling at the university a few weeks later, Sagapolutele entered the portal two days after Oregon's loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. It didn't take long for him to find his new home, as Sagapolutele committed to the California Golden Bears shortly after.
Now, he's opening up about his decision.
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's "Sigh of Relief" Once He Committed to Cal
During ACC Media Days, Sagapolutele spoke with George Wrighster III of The Unafraid Show about the decision to leave Oregon and head to Cal after being a Duck for only a few weeks.
"Especially coming from me from my experience, it was a lot, especially for my family, my mom and my dad, all they wanted for me was just be happy," Sagapolutele said. "It's just really where you're going to see yourself thrive, not just in the football aspects or not just for the next four years, but for life. And I just think, if you really think beyond just football, it's just really where you're gonna be set up for life. And I think I chose Cal because that's a it's a great spot I'm gonna be set up for life. And you know, the football over here is amazing as well."
Sagapolutele added that it was a "huge sigh of relief" once he finally came to a decision to transfer south to California.
"It felt like a huge sigh of relief," he said. "I was just so happy. I think God planned it all out for me. And I'm just so thankful that I had my family, and I had my Lord and savior Jesus with me the whole time."
Sagapolutele Named Cal's Starting QB
Sagapolutele was officially named Cal's starting quarterback on Monday headed into the regular season opener against Oregon State in Corvallis on Aug. 30.
Sagapolutele would have had to wait his turn in Eugene this upcoming season had he stayed committed to the Oregon, so it's safe to say he made the right decision when it comes to putting himself in position to play immediately.
Still, it makes one wonder what could have been had he stayed with Oregon. Could he have battled Austin Novosad for the starting job in 2026? Maybe even beat him out as the backup behind Dante Moore for 2025?
There's no point in the Ducks stressing over what could have been, especially with the season right around the corner.
Oregon will open its season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium.