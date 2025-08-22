Oregon Ducks Shutting Down Recruiting Interest in Five-Star Quarterback?
The Oregon Ducks missed out on some notable 2026 recruits this offseason but still managed to put together an ultra-talented class with big names at multiple positions.
"Missing out" on someone in this age of recruiting often doesn't mean much given how quickly players can change their mind on a dime. Many teams will remain in contact with players after a commitment annoucement in hopes of flipping, something that Oregon has both benefited and been hurt by.
However, the Ducks are reportedly pulling back on the pursuit of one of their biggest 2026 recruiting battle losses of the offseason.
Oregon Reportedly No Longer Contacting BYU Commit Ryder Lyons
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein has had "minimal communication" with BYU Cougars five-star quarterback commit Ryder Lyons after he announced his verbal pledge in June.
"Rivals has learned Stein has not talked with Lyons since being told he was going to BYU and has had minimal communication with the Lyons family that was initiated by the Lyons camp," Wiltfong wrote.
Additionally, Wiltfong reported that Oregon didn't send Lyons an official offer, signaling that the coaching staff wasn't holding out any hope of a potential flip despite the Ducks' coaching staff recruiting Lyons over the past three years.
A product of Folsom (CA), Lyons is the No. 5 quarterback in the class and the No. 1 overall player in the state of California in 2026.
During the past two season at Folsom High School, Lyons went 470 of 691 passing for 6,589 yards, 84 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also added 344 carries for 1,514 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns, showing off his true dual-threat ability.
Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class
The Ducks bounced back well after losing the battle for Lyons. After also missing out on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis to the Georiga Bulldogs, Oregon addressed the quarterback position with four-star Bryson Beaver.
A product of Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta, CA., Beaver had been committed to the Boise State Broncos before reopening his recruitment in June after the Ducks offered him.
Oregon also has commitments from five-star players like safety Jett Washington and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho along with four-star talents like wide receivers Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton, tight end Kendre Harrison, edge rusher Anthony Jones, running back Tradarian Ball and cornerback Davon Benjamin among others.
Ryder Lyons NIL
Oregon had been viewed as the favorite for Lyons for most of spring before the buzz started leaning in favor of BYU leading up to his commitment, leading many to believe some lofty Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money was in play. But during his announcement on The Pat McAfee Show, Lyons admitted that his decision came down to more than just dollar signs.
"It's hard. It's hard for sure," Lyons said on The Pat McAfee Show of his recruitment and NIL offers. "I do have someone who handles it for me. I have an agent. I have a whole team. But it definitely makes it just confusing. I mean, you're thrown a lot of money from a lot of different places. ... But I think you got to obviously stay humble. Money is not the biggest part. I mean, the biggest part is making it to the NFL, because that's where the serious money is. That's where the long term money is."