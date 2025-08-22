Kansas City Chiefs Boost Patrick Mahomes' Protection With Oregon Monster In NFL Draft Mock
The Oregon Ducks had 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, two of whom were selected in the first round. While the season has not yet begun, it is never too early to look ahead at 2026 NFL Draft candidates.
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was the first Duck off the board at No. 21to the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., who went with the No. 19 overall pick to the Washington Commanders. The Ducks have a talented roster heading into 2025 and could be looking at another year of being well represented in the draft.
Isaiah World First Round Draft Projection
ESPN’s Field Yates released a 2026 mock draft ahead of the season, and Oregon Ducks players are featured. With the No. 30 overall pick, the Kansas City Chiefs are projected to select Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Isaiah World.
“World allowed zero sacks last season, but this year will be an elevated test. And although the Chiefs addressed offensive tackle this season, nothing is a sure thing there,” Yates wrote.
The Chiefs' current offensive tackles feature Jawaan Taylor and Jaylon Moore. While those are big players ready to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes, there are outs in their contracts after the 2025 season. Bringing in a young, talented player such as World would set Mahomes up with protection for the next several years.
World is a versatile athlete who can move from both the right and the left side of the offensive line. At 6-8, the Oregon athlete is a big player, but that does not prevent him from moving well. He excels at pass protection and could protect one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Yates also predicts that Oregon defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei will be selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 19 overall pick.
World Preparing For Big Season
World spent the last four seasons with the Nevada Wolf Pack, being redshirted in 2021. He earned more playing time over the years, starting in all 13 games in 2024, playing 852 snaps at left tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, World finished the 2024 season with an 82.3 pass blocking grade.
World was the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, per 247Sports, before transferring to Oregon. With a new quarterback starting for the Ducks in 2025, having a strong offensive line will help give whoever starts more time in the pocket.
Despite being a strong athlete, World is always looking to improve and has given credit to offensive line coach A’lique Terry for helping him adjust to Oregon’s speed.
"Coach [A'lique] Terry, he's definitely - he's been helping me work on a lot of just being able to stay in my posture, being able to get out of my set faster, and stay square to the line,” World said during Oregon’s media day. “I'm going into my fifth year, and just the experience part has helped me in coach Terry being able to take my game to another level."
While World may be new to the Oregon Ducks this year, he is gearing up for a big season, where he could work his way towards becoming a first-round draft pick.
World and the Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against the Montana State Bobcats.