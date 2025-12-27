Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson Could Be Biggest Key For Ducks' Playoff Success

When it comes to the Oregon Ducks’ offensive stars, tight end Kenyon Sadiq has taken up much of the spotlight in 2025. While Sadiq has solidified himself as a first-round NFL prospect, another tight end in Eugene is making his case as one of the nation’s top players at the position.

Redshirt sophomore Jamari Johnson transferred to Oregon after playing in seven games for the Louisville Cardinals. He’s made an impact for the Ducks in big games despite being second in the pecking order.

Jamari Johnson’s Underrated Impact For Oregon

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through the College Football Playoff (CFP) first-round, Johnson’s tallied 24 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. The tight end is averaging 15 yards per catch despite not exceeding four receptions in a single game this season.

His first touchdown in an Oregon uniform came in the first overtime against then-ranked No. 3 Penn State on the road. Even though Johnson didn’t have a reception in the game before the touchdown, he stayed ready for his moment.

Johnson’s second touchdown of the season occurred against James Madison in his CFP debut. Once again, it was his first and only reception of the game.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after a touchdown from Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“It was more about just adding a player that we thought added value,” coach Dan Lanning said during fall camp about adding Johnson. “And Jamari certainly adds value. He's got length. His big body catches the ball really well. I think there's a pickup that he has to continue to figure out what are we doing in the offense? And as he picks that up, he takes great steps forward, but his size, athleticism is unique for that position.”

Johnson is eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but his return to Oregon next season seems to be a likely scenario. With the growing possibility of Sadiq declaring for the draft (although he’s also eligible to return) Johnson could become the Ducks’ top tight end in 2026.

Oregon’s Tight Ends vs. Texas Tech’s Linebackers

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Kale Smith (10) tackles Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Before fans look too far ahead to Johnson’s potential role next season, his role could be notable in the Orange Bowl. The Ducks are set to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP quarterfinal.

The Red Raiders are anchored by their linebackers, including Jacob Rodriguez, who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Texas Tech also has an All-American linebacker in David Bailey, and linebacker Ben Roberts comes off a career game in the Big 12 Championship that earned him the Most Outstanding Player award.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates with the Big 12 Championship trophy after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Obviously, in the Big 12 championship game, you see their other linebackers show up, making interceptions,” Lanning said. “They just play really well as a unit. And (Rodriguez is) certainly a guy that brings that same juice for them. You see the whole defense play with that mindset, and I think he's where it starts.”

The Ducks’ tight ends have created notable mismatches against opposing defenses this season, while the Red Raiders’ linebackers have been elite in coverage. Both Sadiq and Johnson going up against a challenging Texas Tech defensive unit will be an interesting matchup for both college football fans and NFL scouts.