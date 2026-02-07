Oregon Fans Will Be Shocked By Jamari Johnson’s Tight End Ranking

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq leaves the Ducks for the 2026 NFL Draft with a remarkable legacy in Eugene. In his three seasons with the Ducks, Sadiq totaled 892 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, one of the most memorable careers by an Oregon tight end.

The Mackey Award finalist finished the 2025 season with 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight touchdowns were the most by a tight end last season at the FBS level.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Despite a sensational season for Sadiq that featured him winning the Big Ten Tight End of the Year award, he wasn’t the only tight end on Oregon’s roster to have an impressive year. Jamari Johnson, who will be the focal point of the Ducks' tight end room entering the 2026 season, received a surprising ranking over Sadiq.

Johnson, the Louisville transfer tight end, finished his first season with the Ducks, collecting 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson was ranked the highest-graded tight end on the team. Johnson was the sixth-highest-rated tight end with a ranking of 78.0, according to PFF college. That ranks higher than Sadiq's 73.7 career PFF rank.

Safe to say, Oregon's tight end room is in good hands.

Jamari Johnson's Impact On Oregon's Offense This Season

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After Sadiq went down with an injury before Oregon’s pivotal November road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Johnson stepped up for the Ducks, becoming one of quarterback Dante Moore’s top options on offense.

In the 18-16 win over the Hawkeyes, Johnson led the Ducks, collecting four receptions for 36 yards, helping Oregon earn a crucial victory on its way to securing its second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

During the Ducks' run to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Johnson totaled nine receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon’s three playoff games. With Sadiq’s departure to the NFL, Johnson opted to return to Oregon, forgoing the draft.

What Impact Can Johnson Have On Oregon Next Season?

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson, along with several returners on Oregon’s offense, has the opportunity to be one of the top receiving leaders for the Ducks. In the tight end room, Johnson won’t be the only player who will make an impact.

The Ducks bring in talented Penn State transfer tight end Andrew Olesh and 2026 recruit Kendre Harrison from Reidsville High School in North Carolina. Harrison is rated as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports.

Johnson’s return is one of several reasons why many believe that Oregon is a top contender to win its first national championship in program history next season. Outside of Johnson, the Ducks return a trio of wide receivers on offense, including Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart, and Dakorien Moore.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch and is tackled by James Madison Dukes linebacker Drew Spinogatti (56) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks have a solid argument for having one of the best wide receiver groups in the country next season. Oregon also returns two pieces from their running back trio last season, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

The two running backs combined for 1,323 yards and 20 touchdowns. Davison and Hill Jr.’s talent, both on the ground and run after the catch, make them a dangerous duo heading into the 2026 season for the Ducks.

