Oregon Fans Will Be Shocked By Jamari Johnson’s Tight End Ranking
In this story:
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq leaves the Ducks for the 2026 NFL Draft with a remarkable legacy in Eugene. In his three seasons with the Ducks, Sadiq totaled 892 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, one of the most memorable careers by an Oregon tight end.
The Mackey Award finalist finished the 2025 season with 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight touchdowns were the most by a tight end last season at the FBS level.
Despite a sensational season for Sadiq that featured him winning the Big Ten Tight End of the Year award, he wasn’t the only tight end on Oregon’s roster to have an impressive year. Jamari Johnson, who will be the focal point of the Ducks' tight end room entering the 2026 season, received a surprising ranking over Sadiq.
Johnson, the Louisville transfer tight end, finished his first season with the Ducks, collecting 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson was ranked the highest-graded tight end on the team. Johnson was the sixth-highest-rated tight end with a ranking of 78.0, according to PFF college. That ranks higher than Sadiq's 73.7 career PFF rank.
Safe to say, Oregon's tight end room is in good hands.
Jamari Johnson's Impact On Oregon's Offense This Season
After Sadiq went down with an injury before Oregon’s pivotal November road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Johnson stepped up for the Ducks, becoming one of quarterback Dante Moore’s top options on offense.
In the 18-16 win over the Hawkeyes, Johnson led the Ducks, collecting four receptions for 36 yards, helping Oregon earn a crucial victory on its way to securing its second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning’s National Signing Day Comments Speak Volumes
MORE: Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Might Steal the Spotlight
MORE: Oregon Offensive Coordinator Doesn’t Hold Back on 5-Star Duck Commits
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
During the Ducks' run to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Johnson totaled nine receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon’s three playoff games. With Sadiq’s departure to the NFL, Johnson opted to return to Oregon, forgoing the draft.
What Impact Can Johnson Have On Oregon Next Season?
Johnson, along with several returners on Oregon’s offense, has the opportunity to be one of the top receiving leaders for the Ducks. In the tight end room, Johnson won’t be the only player who will make an impact.
The Ducks bring in talented Penn State transfer tight end Andrew Olesh and 2026 recruit Kendre Harrison from Reidsville High School in North Carolina. Harrison is rated as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports.
Johnson’s return is one of several reasons why many believe that Oregon is a top contender to win its first national championship in program history next season. Outside of Johnson, the Ducks return a trio of wide receivers on offense, including Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart, and Dakorien Moore.
The Ducks have a solid argument for having one of the best wide receiver groups in the country next season. Oregon also returns two pieces from their running back trio last season, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.
The two running backs combined for 1,323 yards and 20 touchdowns. Davison and Hill Jr.’s talent, both on the ground and run after the catch, make them a dangerous duo heading into the 2026 season for the Ducks.
Recommended Articles
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.