Dan Lanning Provides Oregon Ducks Injury Update Before Orange Bowl

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks returned multiple players from injury during their first-round College Football Playoff win over the James Madison Dukes. While wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Dakorien Moore returned to the field, Ducks fans left the game concerned about freshman running back Jordon Davison’s status going forward.

Davison was seen being helped to the locker room late in the fourth quarter against JMU. Coach Dan Lanning provided a positive update on the running back’s status during his Orange Bowl press conference. Lanning also talked about reintegrating players into the lineup following their return.

What Dan Lanning Said

Jordon Davison Injury Update:

“Yeah, again, I think that he'll be in good shape for this next game.”

His Thoughts on Moore and Bryant’s Returns and Giving Redshirt Players Opportunities:

“A lot of guys great to have some players back. I know (Moore) didn't have a million catches in that game, but he had some outstanding blocks in that game. Same thing with Gary. Was able to make an impact in that game. It's great to have those guys out there.”

“We see those guys as guys that are leaders for our team and do an unbelievable job, and even though they're limited a little bit in practice, the role can grow for them because of their health and then getting back and getting healthy.

“I'm really proud of Matt Johnson and Gavin (Nix) as well. Those are guys that have been bounced back and forth between giving us looks and then being guys that are in the rotation to be able to play for us. For courtesy to them, we felt like they could have certainly played more snaps this season.”

“But close being close enough to where, how big of a role is that we give them an opportunity to redshirt, we thought that was in the best interest of them as players, but they're guys that can definitely be out there on the field helping us, and they were able to do that on Saturday and continue to see their role growing as the season goes on for us.”

How Moore and Bryant’s Return Help the Other Wide Receivers:

“Just the variety that you're able to carry. And I think it's anytime you have the weapons that we have, it's really hard when sometimes we play a team, you're like, ‘Okay, if we can take away this wideout, we take away his strength. We can roll coverage to this guy.’”

“It's really difficult against a team like us, with what we have at tight end, we have a wideout, with what we have it back, and the ability to run the ball the way we’ve been able to do it, having a quarterback that can throw it anywhere and everywhere. All those things are really added up. So, strength in numbers is something that's paid off for us all season, and now having those guys back and fresh. It definitely gives us the ability to attack people in different ways.”

If Having Less Time Off Than Their Opponent Is An Advantage:

“I don't know if there's a side advantage. I think it's just more of an indicator that we do playoffs and college football is messed up, right? I mean, in my opinion, we're really excited to be going to the Orange Bowl, but this game should be played at Texas Tech, the higher-seeded team. "

"We should play a week like right after the last game. The next playoff game should be the next Saturday, the next playoff game should be the next Saturday, the next playoff game should be the next Saturday and the championship game.”

“But we're trying to fit a lot of things in different sequence. But my opinion, this game should be played at Tech. There should be a home field advantage for them, but I know their fans will travel, our fans will travel, and we're really excited to be playing in the Orange Bowl. So, I could talk about what ifs and all those pieces.”

“There’s definitely a skill and an art to making sure that your team's prepared when you have long breaks. And I think that was clear last year, certainly will be clear now. You got a little bit more time to prepare for this game, but a little bit different than the last one. And that's the other part that doesn't make really a lot of sense is the sequence of days in between each game and each playoff, there’s just not really a rhythm.”

“And for us as a coach, it's about how do you create that rhythm? How do you challenge yourself to say, okay, how can we keep things the same as much as possible for our players? And it's tough when you have big gaps and big great breaks like that. But I don't know that it's a sided advantage for one team or the other. You're dealing with different issues.”

Where He’s Seen Talent Level Growth Since the Last Time They Played Texas Tech:

“I think both rosters are considerably different, right? We look a lot different now than we did then. We had a good, a really good team then, but I think we have depth is a little bit different now in comparison. And certainly, they have a really good front, like I said, they've got some really good pieces to the puzzle. And I think it takes a special person to be able to take all the people from different spots and create that team culture that they clearly have.”

What Makes Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez Special:

“Super instinctual, really aggressive. And it's not necessarily just aggressive with like them blitzing him. It's his ability to find ways to get to the ball, and then when he gets to the ball, he has the intention to get the ball out every snap right, he takes shots at the ball consistently.”

“Obviously, in the Big 12 championship game, you see their other linebackers show up, making interceptions. They just play really well as a unit. And he's certainly a guy that brings that same juice for them. You see the whole defense play with that mindset, and I think he's where it starts.”