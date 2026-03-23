The Oregon Ducks Could Have Another Top NFL Draft Pick At Tight End

EUGENE – The 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Saidq is garnering a lot of attention to be the top tight end off the board. While Sadiq is the headline tight end of the 2026 draft class, Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson is turning heads as a coveted pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

College football and NFL analysts are voicing their predictions for Johnson to be a first-round pick and join the list of elite Ducks tight ends who head to the next level.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson’s Opportunity to Be the Next Big Tight End

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season. Despite being behind Sadiq in the depth chart, Johnson still managed to receive 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

The transfer tight end’s three touchdowns were all in big-time games. His first touchdown as a Duck came against No. 3 Penn State in overtime to keep Oregon in the game. Johnson scored twice in the College Football Playoffs. He scored in the first round against James Madison and in the semifinals against the Indiana Hoosiers.

With Sadiq NFL-bound and Johnson back for the 2026 season, he has the chance to show that he should be the first tight end off the board in 2027. The Ducks’ recent history indicates that their tight ends are pro-ready. Former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson comes off an impressive rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams, where he scored three times. Sadiq is projected to go in the first round and could even become a top-20 pick.

What Analysts Are Saying

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson has been a popular topic on social media recently. The 2026 season will be a big one for him to elevate his draft stock, but many already believe he’s showcased his pass-catching ability.

As former Oregon offensive lineman and NFL guard Geoff Schwartz pointed out, sometimes it comes down to fit. Schwartz said some teams might’ve favored Johnson over Sadiq if they were in the same draft because of his route running and catching.

I’ve been trying to tell people Jamari Johnson will be a 1st round pick and I believe he will be an All-Pro TE in the NFL.



Oregon is a tight end factory.



History says if you are a starting TE at Oregon you are an NFL player. https://t.co/t1uqPLXAJK — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) March 23, 2026

Jamari Johnson is a much better pass catcher and route runner than Sadiq. Sadiq is a fantastic blocker. I think if both went out in this draft some teams would take Johnson over Sadiq. Like Loveland went ahead of Warren. https://t.co/rMCksJHLEk — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 23, 2026

What Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Said About Jamari Johnson’s Potential

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq himself expressed that the sky’s the limit for Johnson. Sadiq stole the show at the NFL Combine. He set a record for tight ends in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.39 seconds and recorded the second-best vertical jump for a tight end with a 43.5-inch measurement.

The potential 2026 NFL first-rounder then appeared in Eugene at Oregon’s Pro Day. When asked about Johnson’s future, Sadiq didn’t mince his words.

“(Jamari) can do whatever he wants … So, if he wants to be the first 10 off the board, he's going to be the first 10 off the board next year,” Sadiq said.

Sadiq also recently spoke about former Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer, who recruited and guided both Sadiq and Johnson. Mehringer now takes over as the Ducks’ offensive coordinator, which could be big for Johnson’s development and help his growing role in the offense.