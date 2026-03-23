Former Oregon Star Josh Conerly Jr. Helping Ducks on the Recruiting Trail

Four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder recently posted a picture of himself working out alongside current Washington Commanders offensive lineman and former Oregon star Josh Conerly Jr. onto social media.

Conerly and Fielder were both working with Marcus Abbott, a renowned offensive line coach who has experience preparing college and high school athletes for the next levels. In addition to Conerly, Abbott has worked with other Oregon offensive linemen including 2026 NFL Draft prospect Emmanuel Pregnon.

Oregon Ducks commit Drew Fielder with former Ducks star Josh Conerly Jr. | Drew Fielder / Instagram

Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Pedigree

Conerly was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, and Pregnon has a chance of becoming a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in April. Pregnon is projected anywhere between the late first round and the second round of the draft after an impressive season with the Ducks.

With Fielder working alongside Conerly and Pregnon's trainer, the four-star recruit is not only seeing Oregon's development in action. He also has a unique opportunity to learn more about the Ducks' program, specifically offensive line coach A'lique Terry, from former Oregon stars like Conerly.

The photo of Fielder and Conerly was taken inside of EBS Performance and Fitness, a private training facility in Costa Mesa, California, not far from Fielder's high school, Servite, in Anaheim.

One of the main reasons why Fielder and Conerly working out feels significant is because of the full-court press that the USC Trojans are putting on Fielder with the hopes of flipping him away from his commitment to the Ducks.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Drew Fielder on Flip Watch

While Fielder committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks on Feb. 1, the talented offensive line recruit has taken multiple visits to USC during the Trojans' spring practices. As a USC legacy, thanks to his father and grandfather playing football for the Trojans, Fielder's recruitment is worth monitoring as the Ducks try to hold onto the Southern California prospect.

The Trojans have had increasing success on the recruiting trail, flipping multiple Oregon commits in the class of 2025. In the class of 2026, USC recently landed five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson over Oregon, and the Trojans are trending in the right direction for four-star cornerback Danny Lang.

Part of USC's recruiting strategy has been taking advantage of the Trojans' proximity to elite high schools like Mater Dei and Servite, hosting recruits for repeat visits throughout the spring. The Trojans have placed an emphasis on recruiting California high schools, and Riley and the rest of his staff seem to have eyes on flipping Fielder away from the Ducks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Interestingly, back when Conerly was a five-star recruit in the class of 2022, his decision seemingly came down to Oregon and USC before he eventually committed to the Ducks. Could the Washington Commanders offensive lineman convince Fielder to stick with his original decision?

Fielder is expected to visit Eugene, Oregon, and the Ducks coaching staff in April, but a long ways remains before he has to make it official and sign with a program.