Oregon Coach Kamran Araghi Speaks Candidly On Matayo Uiagalelei's Offseason Transformation

The defensive ends have the potential to be among the best position groups on the Oregon Ducks' roster as they prepare for the 2026 college football season. The group is led by Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, both of whom have the potential to be stars in the NFL and opted to forgo the draft and return to Eugene to help lead the Ducks to their first national championship in program history.

Uiagalelei is one of those players who could make a massive impact in helping the Ducks reach their national championship goals, and he’s taking major strides this offseason to make sure that does, in fact, happen.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This offseason, Uiagalelei has shed 25 pounds, which has had a noticeable impact throughout fall camp. Following Friday’s fall camp practice, here’s what defensive ends coach Kamran Araghi had to say about Uiagalelei’s transformation.

Matayo Uiagalelei Cutting Weight This Offseason

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think its just the full commitment to his diet on and off the field, just having the idea of I’m going to be in the best physical shape of my life to go ball out the senior year and its helped in every facet of his game, whether that’s run game, pass rush dropping in space, finishing on the quarterback, everything’s been so much because of it. I’m really proud of him.”

Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti’s Return

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“These seniors that come back, they had an opportunity to go pro and would have gotten drafted and been in the NFL training camp right now and fighting for a spot; they didn’t come in and dip their toe in the water for their senior year. They’ve been completely all in. The relentlessness they take each and every rep with, and sometimes they be taking off of them and they get mad at me like put us back in, just striving for greatness and that’s ultimately a mentality, and I cannot begin to tell you guys, how much I love those two, and I don’t take it for granted each day.”

What He Likes About Bleu Dantzler

Basha defensive end Darian (Bleu) Dantzler (10) looks over at Millard South during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Aug. 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Bleu is somebody that we had our eye on in high school from Basha, Arizona in Chandler. We actually had him at camp as well and was somebody that we were monitoring, and when we saw him jump in the portal, we had a spot open, and we got in contact with him. We brought him up for his visit, and we loved everything about his mindset, his attitude. We kind of knew what his tape was going to be just watching his high school tape, and he’s really been a fantastic addition to our program, and I’m really glad that he’s a Duck.”

Rotations At Outside Linebacker

“I think it's going to come down to who’s playing above-the-line football. Who’s playing winning football for us so we can go out and align, assign, execute, and play with relentless effort. Would like to get as many guys involved, but we all know that I don’t know how many guys are going to be available for us based off who’s playing great football at the end of the camp."

"So we’re going to see how it goes. We’re really looking forward to the scrimmage tomorrow to see who’s going to show up and show out. The things I’m looking for is alignment, assignment, and execution. We talked about our A’s and E’s in the room, and I’m really intrigued to see who shows up tomorrow so, as we get closer and closer to game one, who’s going to be able to be in that rotation. But there’s no cap on it.”

Pressure As Defensive Ends Coach

“I think you've got to put pressure on yourself as a coach no matter what the situation is in the room. We’re at the University of Oregon; there are high expectations here, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I try to be my hardest critic, like every single individual drill, every single meeting. I’m looking for any sort of growth I can get.”

Bleu Dantzler’s Traits

“Bleu’s going to bring it every single day. The young man cares, and we talk about what we’re looking for in our room; it’s somebody who’s going to show up every single day, play relentless, and then want to know all the details and he does a great job of that."

"He has a phenomenal get off in his pass rush and even with his stature not being the biggest guy, he’s strong. He does a really good job of striking and being powerful in the C gap and being able to win and verse base blocks, reach blocks playing a six technique and I’m really excited about Bleu and I’m looking forward for him to bring more consistency each day. That’s what I’m challenging him with and what I love about Bleu, he accepts the challenge.”

Nasir Wyatt Improvements

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It’s an amazing story with how far that young man has come. I cannot begin to tell you guys how proud I am of Nasir Wyatt, and it's kudos to everybody in his circle, to his parents, to our whole entire sports staff. It takes a village to pour into these guys. Starting with our strength staff with Wilson Love, Drew Jordan, Kyle Bolton, all the way to Jesse Dark and nutrition. Our whole sports staff at the front, we have so many guys that go unnoticed in our front coaching staff.”

Nasir Wyatt Playing Multiple Spots

“Nasir is a Swiss Army knife. I think the biggest thing he’s done is he’s really enhanced his football intelligence. He’s wanting to know the ins and outs of every single defense. What’s the strength? What’s the stressor of each call? Where can I take my shot and pass rush? When can I not? When do I got to really be conscious of level rushing? And that’s helped his game go to the next level, and in result, he’s making more havoc plays, having more havoc, and it's a product of the work that he’s put in.”

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