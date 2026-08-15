Oregon Coach Gives Insight Into Freshman Anthony 'Tank' Jones' Mentality

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Anthony “Tank” Jones Jr. is gearing up for his freshman season. Oregon assistant coach Kam Araghi spoke to reporters about the highly touted high school recruit on Friday after practice.

Tank Jones “Can Fit Anywhere” on Oregon Defense

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kam Araghi has liked has he’s seen out of Tank Jones so far and it sounds like even as a freshman, he could have a role on this Oregon defensive line. Here's what he said on Friday.

“Tank’s like ‘I want to do what’s best for the team and where you guys think is the best spot for me to be able to go produce.’ His mentality has been fantastic. I think he can fit anywhere,” Araghi said. “I think he’s done an amazing job of giving himself the position versatility to play across the whole line, which is going to give him an opportunity to crack the rotation.”

5-star Oregon freshman Tank Jones is doing everything he can to crack the rotation this year, no matter where that is, per Kam Araghi.



“I think he can fit in anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/QwfLnV9niE — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) August 15, 2026

Tank Jones is a 6-4, 240 pound edge rusher out of Mobile, Alabama. He was rated as a five star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher in the high school recruiting class of 2026 per 247Sports. He was one of Oregon’s highest rated recruits in this 2026 class. A class that was ranked by Rivals as the fifth best in the country.

The Ducks defensive line unit could end up being the best in college football this season. Oregon is getting back some big names on that defensive front from last season. The 2025 defense allowed an average of 17.9 points per game, the 12th fewest in FBS.

Here are some of the notable returners on the defensive line.

Matayo Uiagalelei, Outside Linebacker

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matayo Uiagalelei is heading into his fourth season in Eugene. In 42 games played from 2023-2025, Uiagalelei racked up 90 total tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interceptions.

He was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

Teitum Tuioti, Outside Linebacker

Teitum Tuioti is entering year four with Oregon. In 42 games played from 2023-2025, Tuioti has tallied 156 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks, seven passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

He was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Uiagalelei and Tuioti, A’Mauri Washington is also going into his fourth season with Oregon. In 37 games played from 2023-2025, Washington had 45 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.

In 2025, he was named First-Team All-American and Third-Team All-Big Ten.

Bear Alexander, Defensive Lineman

2026 will be Bear Alexander’s second season with Oregon. Prior to this, Alexander was with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022 and the USC Trojans from 2023-2024.

With Oregon in 2025, Alexander shined. He had 50 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, and one pass defended.

He was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

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