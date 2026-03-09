The Oregon Ducks have been one of the better teams when it comes to putting players into the league. They have the chance to do that again with multiple Ducks, including Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Sadiq is fresh off the best season of his career, as he finished with 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He is also expected to have bigger seasons with more games to work with, as the NFL season is at a minimum of 17 games for teams. He is one of the better tight ends in the class and is a fit for many teams, but these three teams seem to be the best fit for the talented tight end prospect.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the better teams when it comes to the offensive side of things, as they have done a fantastic job of building their weapons around a great quarterback. Their quarterback at this moment is Jalen Hurts, who has helped lead the Eagles to many Super Bowls and has also won a championship.

The Eagles would be a great fit for the Oregon Ducks tight end, because this is one of the biggest question mark spots on their entire team. They have Dallas Goedert, but he will likely be going elsewhere in the free agency pool.

This leaves the spot completely open, but if the Eagles can get their hands on the blazing-fast tight end out of Eugene, then they will be in great shape to make another run.

Carolina Panthers

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers took a major step up in the most recent season. They went from being one of the worst teams in the league to being a playoff team, as they finished near the top compared to their recent seasons. They have a ton of young talent, and will have the chance to build on that as well.

With a guy like Bryce Young at quarterback, it is extremely important to get him some weapons. One of the positions that is most needed is the tight end position, as he is in need of a better weapon. The Panthers' tight end is currently Tommy Tremble. Tremble finished the season with only 249 yards, which isn't great.

Sadiq is someone who can fit the need of a tight end, as he will be able to flex out if needed, but is fantastic in tight sets as well. Young has a tendency to hit the short route when needed, and if Sadiq can be drafted by the Panthers, he will be in great shape to get some receptions. He has the chance to be one of the biggest steals in the draft if the Panthers land him.

Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of talent and will continue to develop with their offensive system. They have continued to show their worth at many positions, and will look to retain some of the players they could be losing to free agency. They will also look to make some more additions at the position as well.

The Chargers have Oronde Gadsden, who is coming off of his rookie season, but it is safe to say that the Chargers only have one solid tight end at this moment. He finished the year short of 700 yards, which is solid, but he only scored three times. The Chargers could use a specific tight end addition, and it doesn't get much better than making the addition of someone who is gifted like Kenyon Sadiq.

Sadiq is willing to play any role in his first season, and if he were selected by the Chargers, he would be a co-starter with the chance of winning the job with his talented traits.

