Oregon Ducks' Latest Prediction: Undefeated Regular Season?
The Oregon Ducks are on the brink of beginning the regular season after an offseason that was longer than every fan in Eugene had hoped.
Oregon's undefeated 2024 season essentially ended in the first half of the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes in January, and it's hard to imagine a more sour ending than the one that occurred in Pasadena, California, during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.
Despite the heartbreak of last season, that's all in the past now, and the Ducks can now move forward with their 2025 schedule. Oregon won't face the Buckeyes during the regular season, but there's other unique challenges that lie ahead for coach Dan Lanning and co.
Oregon Predicted to Lose to Penn State Nittany Lions
MORE: Kansas City Chiefs Boost Patrick Mahomes' Protection With Oregon Monster In NFL Draft Mock
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Will Stein Shares Important Update on Status of Quarterback Room
MORE: Oregon Ducks Experience More Heartbreak in Latest College Football Playoff Prediction
In a recent record prediction for all Big Ten teams, James Parks of College Football HQ on SI has the Ducks suffering their only loss of the regular season in State College, Pennsylvania to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27.
Oregon beat Penn State 45-37 in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis last season, a win that secured the Ducks a 13-0 record, a conference title in their inaugural season, and the No. 1 overall seed in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
While Penn State retained much of its top talent, the Ducks underwent some massive roster turnover, meaning this year's game will look much different than the Big Ten Championship did in December.
"Despite some notable turnover on this roster, the Ducks still could have enough firepower to take another stab at the Big Ten title," Parks wrote. "The trip to Penn State is the only real concern here, otherwise Oregon could be favored in every other game it plays."
Dan Lanning Previews Penn State Matchup
In an exclusive interview with Bri Amaranthus of Oregon Ducks on SI, Lanning shared his thoughts on next month's trip to State College to take on Penn State.
"I've never been there, so this will be my first opportunity to play there," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I've heard it's an unbelievable environment. I know they've got a great fan base as well. Coach Franklin's done an unbelievable job there. Obviously they have a really talented team, so it's going to be a fun challenge for us for sure."
The Ducks and Nittany Lions have met five times ever, with Penn State holding a slight 3-2 edge in the all-time series. Prior to last season, the most recent meeting between the two teams was in 1994 at the Rose Bowl. Penn State won 38-20.
Big Ten Championship Recap
Both Oregon and Penn State were essentially locks to make it to the College Football Playoff before the Big Ten Championship but that hardly had an impact on the game's intensity.
Penn State fell behind 28-10 in the second quarter but got things back within one possession in the final minutes before the Ducks closed it out.
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson was named the game's MVP after finishing with 11 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown. Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was dealing, as he completed 22 of 32 passes for 283 yards, four touchdowns and no picks.
As for Penn State, star quarterback Drew Allar went 20 of 39 passing for 226 yards, three touchdowns and two picks, but it was his final interception late in the fourth quarter that put the nail in the coffin for the Nittany Lions.
If this year's matchup comes close to what happened in the Big Ten title game, fans will be in for a treat.