Oregon Ducks Experience More Heartbreak in Latest College Football Playoff Prediction
As long as Dan Lanning is head coach, the Oregon Ducks will be expected to compete for College Football Playoff national championships. However, the pressure will only continue to grow if the Ducks keep coming up short of their ultimate goal.
Fortunately for the Ducks, it doesn't get much worse than last season's result. No. 1-seeded Oregon put together an undefeated 12-0 regular season and won the Big Ten Championship only to get blown out of the water in the CFP Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl by the No. 8 seed and eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Most media pundits feel confident in Oregon's chances to make it back to the CFP this season, but FOX Sports analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt thinks the Ducks will be eliminated in the second round once again.
Oregon Ducks Predicted to Fall in CFP Quarterfinals
Klatt is predicting that No. 6 Oregon will pick up a win at Autzen Stadium over the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the CFP. In this scenario, the two new Big Ten rivals would face off in the playoff after not playing each other during the regular season.
He then has Oregon facing Clemson in the quarterfinals, a matchup with tons of intrigue but not one that favors the Ducks in Klatt's opinion.
Klatt has Clemson advancing to the CFP Semifinals against Texas, where the Tigers get revenge over the Longhorns after being eliminated by them last season.
He then has Clemson eventually winning it all over Ohio State.
Full Bracket
Luckily for the Ducks, they don't have to worry about the CFP at this point in time. And in Lanning's eyes, his team doesn't even have to be concerned about the Week 1 matchup against Montana State yet either, though that focus will have to ramped up soon.
"I told the guys today 'Don't worry about Montana State yet," Lanning said. "I'll tell you when it's time to worry about Montana State, when it's time to worry about game one'. We've still got a lot to fix for us. We've got to go evaluate what just happened in the scrimmage, and then from that, where we need to improve and adjust as needed. The intensity in my mind should be the same. It should continue to be heavy focused, and yeah, it's getting closer. They know we're two Saturdays away from being out there in Autzen."
The Ducks and Bobcats will kick off from Autzen Stadium on Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET, starting a campaign that wil hopefully end in a way that crushes Klatt's bracket and brings happiness to the fans in Eugene.
Until then, Oregon still has a lot to prove on its way to reaching college football glory this season.