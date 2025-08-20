Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Experience More Heartbreak in Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

The Oregon Ducks have had no shortage of postseason heartbreak over the years, and one notable analyst is predicting similar results for the 2026 College Football Playoff. Can Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks beat SEC foe Texas Longhorns?

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks in a press conference after a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks in a press conference after a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As long as Dan Lanning is head coach, the Oregon Ducks will be expected to compete for College Football Playoff national championships. However, the pressure will only continue to grow if the Ducks keep coming up short of their ultimate goal.

Fortunately for the Ducks, it doesn't get much worse than last season's result. No. 1-seeded Oregon put together an undefeated 12-0 regular season and won the Big Ten Championship only to get blown out of the water in the CFP Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl by the No. 8 seed and eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

Most media pundits feel confident in Oregon's chances to make it back to the CFP this season, but FOX Sports analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt thinks the Ducks will be eliminated in the second round once again.

Oregon Ducks Predicted to Fall in CFP Quarterfinals

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning with linebacker Jeffrey Bassa at the Rose Bowl.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning with linebacker Jeffrey Bassa at the Rose Bowl. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klatt is predicting that No. 6 Oregon will pick up a win at Autzen Stadium over the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the CFP. In this scenario, the two new Big Ten rivals would face off in the playoff after not playing each other during the regular season.

He then has Oregon facing Clemson in the quarterfinals, a matchup with tons of intrigue but not one that favors the Ducks in Klatt's opinion.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters at Autzen Stadium. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klatt has Clemson advancing to the CFP Semifinals against Texas, where the Tigers get revenge over the Longhorns after being eliminated by them last season.

He then has Clemson eventually winning it all over Ohio State.

Full Bracket

Luckily for the Ducks, they don't have to worry about the CFP at this point in time. And in Lanning's eyes, his team doesn't even have to be concerned about the Week 1 matchup against Montana State yet either, though that focus will have to ramped up soon.

"I told the guys today 'Don't worry about Montana State yet," Lanning said. "I'll tell you when it's time to worry about Montana State, when it's time to worry about game one'. We've still got a lot to fix for us. We've got to go evaluate what just happened in the scrimmage, and then from that, where we need to improve and adjust as needed. The intensity in my mind should be the same. It should continue to be heavy focused, and yeah, it's getting closer. They know we're two Saturdays away from being out there in Autzen."

The Ducks and Bobcats will kick off from Autzen Stadium on Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET, starting a campaign that wil hopefully end in a way that crushes Klatt's bracket and brings happiness to the fans in Eugene.

Until then, Oregon still has a lot to prove on its way to reaching college football glory this season.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

